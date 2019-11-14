Drag queen goes viral after sashaying into Trump impeachment hearing

New York drag queen Pissi Myles made an unexpected appearance at the first public impeachment hearing against Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Political broadcaster C-SPAN showed footage of Pissi’s entrance to the building. A security guard could be seen checking her towering blonde wig with a metal detector.

An NBC reporter also tweeted a photo of Myles, writing, “Someone did just ask me last night if there’s anything in D.C. that surprises me anymore.”

“I did not think I would be the most interesting thing there today!” Pissi told the New York Post.

“It was a lot of fun but it was very serious… Everyone there is so serious and tensions are high and everything is very urgent.

“I actually thought it was fun that I got to make people stop in their tracks for a second and say ‘Hey, there’s a drag queen here!’”

Myles is a full-time drag performer who lives in New Jersey and performs weekly at a number of New York City gay bars.

She said she was asked to cover the impeachment hearings by a news app called Happs.

The impeachment hearings are examining Trump’s alleged withholding of millions of US military aid from Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The proceedings are being overseen by the House Intelligence Committee, led by Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Devin Nunes.

Read some of the reactions to Pissy Myles below:

