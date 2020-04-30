Aussie wildlife: Cairns Wildlife Lovers coming to QNews LIVE

Despite wildlife parks closing to the public in response to social distancing restrictions, wildlife keepers remain working. The resident animals still require food and care. Former Cairns Tropical Pride President Ben Woodward’s family operate four wildlife parks in Tropical North Queensland. Earlier this year, the Woodward family’s CAPTA group started Cairns Wildlife Lovers Facebook page in response to the pandemic. The page posts pics and wildlife information and also hosts live broadcasts from the parks. The page enables people of all ages to maintain contact with Australia’s glorious fauna during the pandemic.

Cairns Wildlife Lovers at QNews LIVE

And now, Cairns Wildlife Lovers will also join us here at QNews LIVE. Each Monday, check out all your favourite Aussie animals from the comfort of home as Ben takes us on a tour of one of the parks. We’ll get up close and personal with everyone from tiny marsupials to giant crocodiles. There’s also koalas, cassowaries, chatty cockatoos, beautiful butterflies and so much more. Meet the animals and learn about them from the dedicated wildlife keepers. The keepers will happily answer any questions, so ask away.

Rainforestation

Located amidst the Kuranda rainforest, Rainforestation Nature Park is home to koalas, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, crocodiles, the endangered cassowary, and Lumholtz’s Tree Kangaroo.

Lumholtz’s Tree Kangaroo is a rare and lesser-known marsupial found only in the rain forest of the Atherton Tableland. This beautiful animal is classified as a ‘near threatened’ species.

Wildlife Habitat

Wildlife Habitat in Port Douglas is divided into five distinct environments, the Woodland, Wetlands, Rainforest, Savannah, and Nocturnal. It encompasses a huge range of Australian flora and fauna. The park aims to bring about observation, appreciation, and conservation. Ben told QNews the park aims to educate the public on native species and thereby increase appreciation of our native animals. Then they hope, Aussies will make changes in their every day lives to help conserve these species.

Wildlife Habitat is also home to the Tropical Animal Rehabilitation Centre which nurses injured, orphaned, and sick animals.

Kuranda Butterfly Sanctuary

Kuranda Butterfly Sanctuary is the largest butterfly flight aviary and exhibit in the Southern Hemisphere. It is also home to over 1500 butterflies from a variety of species.

Cairns ZOOM and Wildlife Dome

Located in the heart Cairns atop the Reef Hotel Casino, Cairns ZOOM and Wildlife Dome provides a sanctuary for birds, reptiles, mammals, and other Aussie fauna. Pre-pandemic, the immersive wildlife park allowed visitors to get up close and personal with the animals. Cairns ZOOM and Wildlife Dome believe education is the best way to ensure the longevity of all species.

