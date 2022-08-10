Zoe Terakes joins cast of Marvel Studios’ Ironheart

Australian actor Zoe Terakes will be joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney + series, Lionheart.

Terakes, who is nonbinary and transgender, is best known for their roles in Wentworth and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Deadline reported that Terakes has been cast in a key role in the series, though Marvel refused to comment.

Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

On Instagram, Terakes shared the Deadline article and said they were “unbelievably stoked”.

“This one’s for the trans guys n girls n theys. So much love,” they posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zoe terakes (@zoeterakes)

Zoe Terakes to join Drag Race favourite in new series

It follows the recent announcement that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé was also joining the cast of Ironheart.

Couleé won All Stars 5 and was a finalist on the recent all-winners series of All Stars 7 and her original season, Drag Race 9.

BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way! 💖https://t.co/QXGFfRrTqs — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 3, 2022

In an article with E! News, Couleé spoke of her excitement at the new role.

“It’s really so humbling to be able to crossover into a much more mainstream avenue, and push the needle forward as far as drag is concerned, in the way that it’s consumed and in pop culture,” she said.

“I’m so deeply excited for everyone to see what this role is, what it entails and everything it is.”

“Everyone at Marvel has been so unbelievably open and receptive to my experiences and my expertise about drag,” she said, “and they’ve allowed me to really come into the MCU and put my very specific Shea Coulee print on the Marvel Universe.” The casting of both Zoe Terakes and Shea Couleé is indicative of Disney’s commitment to diversifying the Marvel Universe. Ironheart is due to premiere in 2023.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.