Zoe Terakes hits out after Kuwait bans their new movie Talk to Me

Australian trans actor Zoe Terakes has hit out at a country for banning their new horror film Talk to Me simply because they appear in it.

The new Australian film follows a group of teenagers who dabble in a supernatural party game with an embalmed hand that allows them to conjure spirits.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kuwait had outright banned the film, for one sad reason: Zoe being in the cast.

In a powerful Instagram post, the actor shared the publication’s story and wondered aloud if the Gulf Nation’s ban “deserves the dignity of a response.”

“This isn’t the first film Kuwait has banned,” Zoe pointed out.

“If there are queer or trans themes or scenes in your film, it’s probably not gonna make it to the Gulf. Which is devastating and terrifying in its own right.”

But Zoe explained Talk to Me “doesn’t have queer themes” within the film.

“Our film doesn’t actually ever mention my transness or my queerness. I am a trans actor who happened to get the role,” the actor wrote.

“I’m not a theme. I’m a person. Kuwait has banned this film due to my identity alone. Reportedly, this is a first. This is a new precedent.

“It is targeted and dehumanising and means to harm us. As much as it is very sad to be on the receiving end of this, what is even more heartbreaking is what this precedent means for the queer and trans people of Kuwait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zoe terakes (@zoeterakes)

‘Representation is hope’

Zoe Terakes went on, “Representation is hope. Representation is a light at the end of the tunnel, a reason to keep going, something to hold onto in the dark, a voice that whispers things can be better than they are.

“Eliminating trans actors on screens will not eliminate trans people (as much as the government of Kuwait wishes it would) but it will eliminate a lot of hope.

“Hope is such a large part of how we live as marginalised people. It’s how we learn to move through the hatred and the mistreatment and the violence.

“We look to all the people who have done it before us. We look to all the people who are doing it beside us. And that gives us hope to keep going.

“We are a community that has learnt to depend on each other because cis people have historically been no help.

“Therefore, our survival depends on our ability to look to each other, to share with each other, to lean on each other, to love each other, to see each other.

“My heart breaks for the trans people and queer people of Kuwait who have so few places to look.”

The actor concluded the post, “If you feel angry, sad or confused by this, consider donating to the Rainbow Railroad. [The] organisation helps queer and trans people access safety and lives free from persecution worldwide.”

Zoe Terakes identifies as non-binary and transmasculine

Zoe Terakes, who identifies as non-binary and trans-masc, is best known for their roles in Wentworth and Nine Perfect Strangers.

They have been outspoken about the need for greater non-binary and genderqueer representation in the media.

Last year, Zoe opened up about having to decide which award category to enter at the AACTA Awards.

In December, the actor shared the news of their gender-affirming surgery in a moving message.

Zoe plays Hayley in the new Australian film Talk to Me, which Adelaide brothers Danny and Michael Philippou wrote and directed. On YouTube, the pair go by RackaRacka and have 6 million followers.

Talk to Me is in Australian cinemas now. In the US, the horror film was picked up by indie studio A24 and has become a huge word-of-mouth hit.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.