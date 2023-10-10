Zane Phillips and Matt Rogers hook up in new music video

Fire Island hotties Zane Phillips and Matt Rogers share a Christmas hook-up that goes awry in Matt’s festive new music video.

Actor and comedian Matt Rogers (above right) is also a singer, and he’s got his own Christmas album coming out in a few weeks.

Before then, he’s dropped the horny, parody club banger Also, It’s Christmas. For the music video, Matt recruited Zane Phillips, “the hottest man in the world. You’re welcome,” he says.

Matt plays a horny clubgoer who meets “gay stranger” Zane. The pair decide to go home together but face an unfortunate Christmas twist.

“I wanted an uptempo song for the gays and girls to go out and dance to, but that also has a festive element,” Matt explained to NYLON.

“I thought, what would be a better mix than the naughty and the nice? We’re horny at the club, but also it’s Christmas.

“You could really be in the throes with someone and feeling like you want to take it to the next level. And then you see an ornament that says ‘Seasons Greetings’ and you’re really brought down to earth by that.”

Also It’s Christmas is the first track from Matt Rogers’ album Have You Heard of Christmas? out on November 3.

Matt Rogers and Zane Phillips worked together on the Disney+ flick Fire Island and the Netflix series Glamorous.

Zane Phillips hard-launched his relationship with actor Froy Gutierrez on Instagram in August.

Matt Rogers is also well known as one-half of the Las Culturistas podcast. He co-hosts it with his best friend and Saturday Night Live alum Bowen Yang.

