Zachary Quinto gives Jacob Elordi a ride in 60s crime thriller

Zachary Quinto gives Jacob Elordi a ride in the new trailer for crime thriller road movie He Went That Way.

In the film, a celebrity animal trainer Jim (Zachary Quinto) unknowingly offers a ride to hitchhiker Bobby (Jacob Elordi) on a desolate stretch of highway.

On the drive, the truth eventually comes out which leads to an unexpected partnership between the two men.

“Set in 1964, the film is a taut thriller based on a true crime story that puts a wicked spin on the buddy road trip film,” the synopsis reads.

“The film follows 19-year-old serial killer Bobby as he is picked up by a celebrity animal handler, Jim, on a desolate stretch of Route 66. Jim has priceless cargo in tow: his chimpanzee, Spanky, an American TV darling.

“As stress between Bobby and Jim rises and their fiery personalities combust, the road only becomes more treacherous the farther they go.”

Australian filmmaker Jeffrey Darling directed He Went That Way, his debut. Sadly, Jeffrey died just after completing principal photography on the film in Sydney in March 2022.

Queensland-born star Jacob Elordi has recently had huge roles in Elvis and Emerald Fennell’s wild queer drama Saltburn.

He Went That Way comes out in early January in the US. An Australian release date is to come.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

