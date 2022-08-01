Yvie Oddly hits back at “lobotomised” All Stars edit

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 was one of the best seasons of the franchise, but contestant Yvie Oddly has spoken out about her time on the show.

After the series wrapped Yvie took to Instagram to air her grievances about the way her story was presented.

Yvie Oddly: A “goofy big-d**ked mascot, bravely laughing”

Throughout her time on All Stars 7 Yvie Oddly was portrayed as upbeat and funny.

The goofy self proclaimed “Queen Of The Queerdos” appeared to be having a blast on the show.

But all was not as it seemed.

During her time on both seasons Yvie has battled through Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

She has spoken candidly about how the condition has affected her and her ability to do drag in the past.

Yvie Oddly took to Instagram after the show finished airing to express her disappointment at the edit she received.

As her condition had worsened she revealed that this time round her experience was “pretty gruesome from the start.”

The season 11 winner revealed she felt her struggles during this season were not revealed to the audience.

Instead she lamented that she felt the edit had “lobotomised” her, reducing her simply to a“goofy big-d**ked mascot, bravely laughing.”

Going back I learned a lot about myself, as I was forced to question whether or not I fit into this specific world (even as a winner).

“But instead of showing any of that struggle, or really any reason for me to be there, I’ve been lobotomised and presented as some big-d**ked mascot, bravely laughing through my chronic illness, happy to be along for the ride.”

However he spoke of her bond she shared with her fellow queens saying she wished the fans had “seen even a quarter of the real journey” she had experienced with them. Instead of the “strategy bs.”

