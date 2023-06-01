Yvie Oddly has spilt the tea on the Drag Race producers

Drag Race season 11 winner and icon Yvie Oddly has spoken out about her experience on the reality show.

Oddly took to Twitter on Monday to share thoughts on the current season of All Stars, first complimenting the Season 8 queens.

“All the things we love: the looks, the catchphrases, the memes, the drama — it all comes from the queens,” she said.

However, she went on to spill the tea about the producers- who she called “the greediest, most-calculating, capitalist culture thieves.”

“They fuck with real people’s lives, career opportunities, and health,” she said.

“They drive themselves home in their luxury cars when their contestants are sleep-deprived, depressed, and DRASTICALLY underpaid for their contributions to the cultural phenomenon.

“Then they tell themselves they’re good people for showcasing queer content and creating opportunities for us while ignoring the irreparable damage they cause, and creating a chokehold monopoly on how drag artists can succeed.”

Yvie Oddly did not receive ‘Drag Race’ winnings for a year

Oddly pointed out that drag kings have never been cast on the show, and that trans contestants were not included in the competition “until a few years ago when they realized how lucrative that representation was in the culture wars.”

Shockingly, she added that it took a year to be paid her $100,000 winnings from Season 11.

While Oddly went on to express her thanks to the show, but said she was still “hopeful for a future where queer people have opportunities to flourish outside of a fake competition to make a few rich old gays richer”.

It is not the first time that Yvie Oddly has spoken out about Drag Race, she was also critical of her edit in All Stars 7.

She said the edit had “lobotomised” her and had not adequately shared her struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.