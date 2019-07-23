Yvie Oddly apologises for controversial tweets

Drag stars Yvie Oddly and Bianca Del Rio have clashed on Twitter in a debate over fan photos.

In the series of tweets, the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 winner told followers that she won’t take photos with fans after she finishes a show.

“Imagine that you’re a very passionate chef who landed your dream job at a prestigious restaurant,” she wrote.

“Imagine that you just spent a long day on your feet cooking for people who pay you because they appreciate how your food tastes.

“Now imagine that you walk out of the restaurant and are met by a mob of people who love your food and ask you to cook for them… for free… and without any ingredients because you just used them all…

“This is why I refuse to take pictures after I finish a show. Don’t be selfish.”

But her comments didn’t go down well with her Twitter fans.

One responded: “After a show? Really? Out at dinner, I understand. After a show you should be grateful you have fans who will keep you from having a regular job.”

But another replied: “No fan is entitled to interaction with their favourite celebrities.”

Acid-tongued season six winner Bianca Del Rio also weighed in, telling Yvie: “It’s only been a FEW MONTHS… GOOD LUCK BITCH!

“I wish I could troll more, but a fan just asked me for a picture… BE RIGHT BACK!”

Season 7 queen Jaidynn Diore Fierce also added: “It doesn’t matter how uncomfortable, how hot, how tired or over it I may be, I will NEVER decline a fan a picture.”

Yvie Oddly addresses the backlash

Yvie, who revealed she suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome causing her chronic pain, later addressed the backlash against the “important” topic.

“First, we as queens need to listen when our fans feel disrespected,” Yvie wrote.

“If anyone felt disrespected or unappreciated, I sincerely apologize.

“I do truly love my fans and take it very seriously to show gratitude for their support and enjoy meeting them.

“I take responsibility in falling short in this, and I’m deeply sorry if it’s come off that I don’t care, or am not grateful.”

“Just as the queens have the responsibility to respect their fans, the fans have the responsibility to respect the queens’ boundaries, simple as that.”

Read the tweets below:

Now imagine that you walk out of the restaurant and are met by a mob of people who love your food and ask you to cook for them…for free…and without any ingredients because you just used them all…. — Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) July 21, 2019

This is why I refuse to take pictures after I finish a show.

Don’t be selfish — Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) July 21, 2019

It’s only been a FEW MONTHS….. GOOD LUCK BITCH! 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) July 21, 2019

I wish I could troll more, but a fan just asked me for a picture…. BE RIGHT BACK! 😀 — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) July 21, 2019

I do truly love my fans and take it very seriously to show gratitude for their support and enjoy meeting them. I take responsibility in falling short in this, and I’m deeply sorry if it’s come off that I don’t care, or am not grateful. — Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) July 21, 2019

Now, just as the queens have the responsibility to respect their fans, the fans have the responsibility to respect the queens’ boundaries, simple as that. ♥️ — Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) July 21, 2019

