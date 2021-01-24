YouTube star JoJo Siwa has ‘never been this happy’ after coming out

YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa has said she’s “never ever been this happy” after coming out as queer to her millions of fans on social media.

The 17-year-old singer, dancer and YouTube superstar first dropped hints in a TikTok video posted to her 31 million followers last week. In the video, she danced to Lady Gaga’s queer anthem Born This Way.

Then on Friday, JoJo posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt that reads “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” and has now confirmed the big news.

In an Instagram livestream, she explained she’s the “the happiest I’ve ever been” and thanked fans for their “endless amount” of support.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome,” she said.

“Now that the world gets to see this side of my life it makes me really, really happy.”

Answering questions from fans on Instagram, JoJo declined to specify how she identifies.

“The reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer,” she said.

“I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world.

“But I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public.

“Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay.

“It’s awesome and the world is there for you.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

JoJo Siwa tells fans ‘love is universal’

JoJo Siwa first appeared as a child on reality TV show Dance Moms. Since then, the singer, dancer and YouTube personality has become a global superstar with adoring young fans all over the world.

The teenager has millions of followers on YouTube and TikTok and last year made TIME Magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

After a fan asked how her parents reacted to her coming out, JoJo explained, “My parents have known. My mom said she’s known for the last two years.

“She’s like, ‘I just know with you!’ Around two years ago, she was like, ‘I don’t think you only like boys, that’s totally okay.’ My family is awesome.”

JoJo also gave her young fans a very important message.

“I know everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves,” she said.

“But I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it’s this really, really scary thing, but it’s not anymore.

“There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay.”

She added “we should never, ever be afraid” of being “a little bit different”.

“That’s something we should be proud of,” she said.

“Like my dad said, love is universal. You guys can love whoever you want to love. And you guys can do in life whatever you want to do.”

