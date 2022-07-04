Richard Wilkins has hit back after a troll hurled a particularly cruel and personal dig at his son Christian Wilkins for wearing a dress to the Logie Awards.

Christian was told by somebody online his parents would be ashamed of him after he wore a floor-length gown (below) to the Logies last month.

But the veteran entertainment reporter and “proud dad” wasn’t having it, defending his son on Instagram.

He wrote, “So… to anyone who dares to suggest that I am in any way ‘ashamed’ of my son Christian… for whatever reason… You are wrong!

“I could not be more proud!! He is an exceptional human being who will leave his stamp on the world long after his detractors have disappeared.

“I love you unconditionally.”

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph at the weekend, Richard Wilkins said Christian had called him and mentioned the comment.

“Christian told me he was getting a bit of heat,” he explained.

“And I just said never read the comments, darling. I asked him if he was okay, but I could tell he was a bit flat.”

Richard Wilkins said he then asked his son to send a nice photo of the two of them together so he write the social media post.

“It must have struck bit of a chord because there are a lot of people who don’t have that support or whose parents aren’t in their corner,” Richard told the Telegraph.

“I don’t understand that, but I certainly am.

“I didn’t flinch when I saw Christian in [his Logies] dress, I didn’t think much of it.”

Richard said not everything Christian wears “is his cup of tea” but cheered his son for “shaking things up”.

“There has been the odd time over the years when he has come downstairs in his outfit and I say ‘Really?’” he said.

“It’s not all my cup of tea, I couldn’t pull it off. But he is doing it because he is having fun.

“I admire his bravery. He has great style. He is fashion forward.

“I am boring in my black suit, black shoes and a bow-tie. I’m not really shaking things up, am I?”

Christian Wilkins’ hilarious response to Logie Awards trolls

After the Logies last month, Christian responded to a Twitter troll who raged that his choice to wear a dress was “not normal”.

The female Twitter user wrote alongside a picture of him, “STOP normalising this bulls__t!!! IT’S NOT NORMAL!!!”

Wilkins retweeted her, replying, “What is happening to the world!!!! Masculinity is ending!!! Burn everything!!”

He also told 9News, “All I can really say is that I’m amazed at how vulnerable the patriarchy is that it can be threatened by a piece of silk.”

Last week, Christian Wilkins posted a photo of the frock that he wore to the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere.

“Oops, I wore a dress again,” he said.

