The official Grammy nominations for 2027 have been announced, and the list is full of LGBTQIA+ talent. Lucky for you, we’ve got them all lined up right here, so you won’t have to go scrolling through every list out there to find out if your fave queer talent has made the list.
The full list of nominees was announced on 16 November, with British artist RAYE earning the most nominations with 11. Right behind the Where Is My Husband singer was our very own icon, Rosalía, with a whopping 10 nominations.
In fact, it would be safe to say that the gays and theys are having a big year with the 2027 Grammy nominations — and so are many of our most notable allies.
The 2027 Grammys consists of 100 categories in total, including five completely new ones: Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album, and Best Latin Song.
Without further adieu, let’s take a look at this year’s LGBTQIA+ nominees!
Related content:
- ARIA Awards 2026 nominations: all the gays and theys
- Chappell Roan & Doechii serve queer fem power on Grammys red carpet
- Lady Gaga gets two albums nominated for Grammys in one year
Your full queer Grammys 2027 list:
Anitta
The bisexual Queen of Brazilian Pop blew us away this year with her album EQUILIBRIUM, winning her first Latin Grammy Award for Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album earlier this week.
EQUILIBRIUM is nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 2027 Grammys.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has been nominated for Best Music Film for her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live concert film, which she recorded in the U.K. in 2025. The nomination brings her total up to 35, with 10 wins so far.
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile received four nominations related to her album, Returning to Myself, including Best Americana Performance, Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Song for Returning to Myself and Best American Roots Performance for You Without Me. The alternative folk-country singer released a deluxe version of her album titled Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version) in 2026, channeling the likes of Sinead O’Connor, Kate Bush and Tracy Chapman.
Cynthia Erivo
The queen of vocals and star of SNL U.K.’s Nigerian Wicked — as well as the actual 2026 blockbuster Wicked, I suppose — has received two nominations, including in a brand-new category!
Erivo has been nominated for the new category of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, for For Good (with Ariana Grande), as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media, for No Place Like Home.
Doechii
The Swamp Princess has received 12 nominations and 2 wins since her mindblowing debut in 2025. This year, she’s up for Best Melodic Rap Performance, (girl, get up feat. SZA), Best Rap Song (girl, get up feat. SZA), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (RUNWAY with Lady Gaga), and Best Song Written for Visual Media (RUNWAY with Lady Gaga).
“Fuck a limitation girl, GET UP!” Doechii said in an Instagram post celebrating the nominations.
View this post on Instagram
Durand Bernarr
Bernarr won his first Grammy in the Best Progressive R&B Album category for his 2025 album BLOOM just last year, and he’s back for more this year. Bernarr is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song I Found Myself, and Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2026 album, BERNARR.
Elton John
Sir Elton John first appeared at the 40th Grammy awards in 1997, winning Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for Candle In The Wind. This year, the British gay icon is up for Best Immersive Audio Album, for Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Boy (50th Anniversary Edition).
Kehlani
Kehlani has also received a nomination for one of this year’s brand-new categories, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, for her song Sweet Nuthins, featuring Leon Thomas. The singer has four nominations in total, for Best R&B Song (Out The Window), Best R&B Solo Performance (Out the Window), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (Safe, with Cardi B).
Lady Gaga
It wouldn’t be a queer Grammy nominee list without Gaga herself. This year, she’s up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media — both for RUNWAY with Doechii. Anything made by Doechii and Lady Gaga should automatically win a Grammy, but I don’t make the rules.
Ma Rainey
The “Mother of Blues” has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since her death in 1939, and now it looks like she might get posthumous Grammy recognition.
Ma Rainey has been nominated for Best Historical Album, for Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928.
Rainey sang about love affairs with both men and women, including in her 1928 song Prove It On Me:
“They said I do it, ain’t nobody caught me.
Sure got to prove it on me.
Went out last night with a crowd of my friends.
They must’ve been women, ’cause I don’t like no men.
It’s true I wear a collar and tie.
Makes the wind blow all the while.”
Phoebe Bridgers
Bridgers hasn’t been nominated since the 2024 Grammys, where she won Best Alternative Music Album for The Record with boygenius — but she’s making up for it this year.
Her 6 nominations include Album of the Year (Lost Weekend), Best Alternative Music Album (Lost Weekend), Best Rock Performance (Lost Boys), Best Rock Song (Lost Boys), Best Music Video (Lost Boys), and Best Alternative Music Performance (Kill Me).
Rosalía
Rosalía has racked up an astonishing 10 nominations for the 2027 Grammys, being topped only by RAYE, who has 11. Rosalía’s nominations include one of the five new categories: Best Latin Song, for La Perla.
On top of that, she’s nominated for Record of the Year (Berghain), Song of the Year (Berghain), Best Music Video (Berghain), Album of the Year (LUX: Complete Works), Best Alternative Music Album (LUX: Complete Works), Best Engineered Album, Non Classical (LUX: Complete Works), Best Pop Solo Performance (Sauvignon Blanc), Best Alternative Music Performance (Reliquia), and Best Global Music Performance (Porcelana, with Dougie F). Phew! Thankfully, she celebrated appropriately in a bottle-popping Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Remi Wolf
Wolf is up for the Best New Artist category for 2027, following the release of her album Mud in October. She’s joined in the category by Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Ella Langley, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, and the Womack Sisters, so it’ll be a serious battle.
Scott & Mark Hoying
The couple, including founding member of Pentatonix Scott Hoying, welcomed their first child in June 2026, a daughter named Birdie James Hoying. Her arrival inspired their 10-track children’s album, Little Birdie’s Big Symphony, which is nominated for Best Children’s Music Album.
Imagine having a Grammy-nominated album written about you by the time you’re five months old. Jealous.
Slayyyter
Slayyyter has been making hits since 2019, but she exploded in 2026 with her album Worst Girl In America, which features major triumphs DANCE…, Beat Up Chanels, and CRANK, among others. This year, she’s finally receiving Grammy recognition in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Dance/Electronic Recording (CRANK), Best Dance Pop Recording (DANCE…), and Best Dance/Electronic Album (WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA).
Tinashe
Tinashe is right alongside Slayyyter in receiving overdue Grammy recognition, for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Melatonin) and Best Dance Pop Recording (Too Easy).
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah was first nominated at the 33rd Grammy awards in 1991, and has since won Best Rap Solo Performance for her song U.N.I.T.Y..
This year, she’s up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for (Light of a Clear Blue Morning, with Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus and Reba McEntire).
Victoria Monét
Monét is part of an all-women slate for Best R&B Solo Performance at the 2027 Grammys, for her song Let Me, against Beyonce and fellow sapphic Kehlani. Monét is also up for Best R&B Song, also for Let Me.
Wanda Sykes
Sykes has received her second ever Grammy nomination this year, in the category of Best Comedy Album for her 2026 TV special, Legacy.
WILLOW
Willow Smith is nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non Classical, for The Thread, with Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller, and Nathan Dantzler.
Our icons and allies category
They may not be LGBTQIA+ themselves, but these artists have contributed to our community enough to earn themselves a special shoutout in this roundup.
First, we have Madonna’s remixed version of Love Sensation, featuring Australian queer icon Kylie Minogue, in the Best Remixed Recording category. (Okay, the nomination is actually for the producer, Stuart Price, but we can still celebrate!)
We must of course recognise Dolly Parton, who sadly passed in August this year. Parton contributed to our community through her music, philanthropy, public advocacy and lifelong philosophy of love.
Her musical legacy included an impressive 10 Grammy wins and 58 nominations. This year, she is posthumously nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Butterfly, with Zac Brown Band), Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording (Star of the Show: My Life on Stage), and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Light of a Clear Blue Morning (with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire).
And of course, Queen B herself has broken Grammy records this year with her 100th nomination, becoming the first artist in history to achieve that number!
Beyoncé has held the record for most Grammy nominations since 2016, and the most wins since 2023 (35, in case you’re wondering). They seriously do not call her Queen B for nothing.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.