Your dentist knows you’ve been giving blowjobs

A dentist revealed in a podcast with an Aussie supermodel that she and her colleagues can tell you’ve been giving blowjobs from a routine oral examination.

And it’s not because you forgot to wipe your chin!

Anyway, the story is true but, TBH, no great revelation. It spreads on social media every so often as yet another dentist looks for clicks among the innocent yet to learn the salacious fact. In this instance, LA-based Dr Ellie Farahmand shared the news with Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik and DJ Georgia Sinclair on the Eighty Twenty podcast.

“So the way we can tell is from the palate – so if there’s changes in the palate if there’s like trauma to the palate … you can see little abrasions on the palate.”

So let’s be clear.

As Dr Huzefa Kapadia explained last time this story went viral, gentle little church lady blowjobs won’t leave any evidence for the dentist.

The real problem is frenzied skull-f_cking sessions and multiple blowjobs over a short period.

“If you like, let’s say, sucking on a lollipop. One or two here or there, not a big deal. But let’s say you like to suck on multiple, multiple, multiple, multiple lollipops all the time — you got a problem.”

Also, blowjob bruises clear up in about a week. So, just take a week’s break from giving blowjobs and your dentist will not notice a thing.

Easy! Unless of course, you’re relying on the income from blowjobs to pay for your dental treatment.

Relevant or not, allow me to mention that my dentist says I have the best teeth he’s ever come across.😁💦

