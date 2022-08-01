Your chance to join Joel Creasey on tour in 2023

Are you an up and coming LGBTQIA+ comedian? Joel Creasey is looking for you!

The popular Australian comedian is hosting an open mic night to find the newest queer comedians in Australia.

And you can have your chance to compete for a spot, tonight!

Join Joel Creasey on stage

In 2023 Joel Creasey will be launching his Camp Comedy tour to give the opportunity to rising LGBTQIA+ comedians to have their voices heard on a national stage.

Together with the Star Casino Joel has thrown the casting call wide open for comedians in Queensland and the Gold Coast to have their shot.

For one night only bars at The Star Sydney and The Star Gold Coast with create a unique open mic experience.

LGBTQIA+ comedians will be able to attend and compete for their spot to join Joel on his 2023 tour.

Simply prepare a five minute set and head along for your shot to perform with an Australian comedy great.

And if you want to go along for a night of great laughs, tickets are free to attend.

Supporting LGBTIQA+ voices

However the event is more than just an open mic night for Joel Creasey.

After working his way through the industry as a queer comedian he appreciates how daunting it can be for queer comedians to get on stage for the first time.

This competition and the Camp Comedy Tour will provide them with a safe space to find their voice.

“I wanted to develop a show that gives a chance (and a microphone) to the comedy voices you may not have heard from before; supporting Australia’s next generation of comedy talent,” he said.

“Launching in 2023, my Camp Comedy show at The Star will be centred around showcasing the vast diversity of incredibly hilarious talent our nation has to offer. And me.”

Bookings are now available for Joel Creasey’s Camp Comedy casting call at Atrium Bar at The Star Gold Coast on Wednesday 3 August at 7pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.star.com.au/goldcoast/bars/atriumbar

To secure a free ticket to Joel Creasey’s Camp Comedy casting call at Rock Lily at The Star Sydney on Thursday 4 August at 7pm, visit: https://www.star.com.au/sydney/eat-and-drink/bars-and-club/rock-lily

