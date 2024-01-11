Screen

Young Royals: Get your first look at season three

Young Royals Season Three
Young Royals Season Three. Image: Netflix

Netflix has released the first images from gay Swedish drama Young Royals season three.

Set to premiere in March, the final season will focus on the aftermath of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Rying), the future King of Sweden, telling the press that he had leaked the risque video with his lover Simon (Omar Rudberg).

This was moments after Simon finally confessed his love and told Wilhelm that he wants to be with him.

The synopsis reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

In anticipation of season three, Netflix has released eight images to give fans a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Young Royals Netflix
Images: Netflix

The images have sent the Young Royals fandom into overdrive as fans emotionally prepare for the show’s final season.

Season three of Young Royals is set to premiere on Netflix in March, 2024. 

