You Made Me This Way: Shannon Molloy’s new book cuts deep

In 2020, Shannon Molloy released Fourteen, a harrowing memoir centering on his coming-out experience in rural Queensland. The story resonated with a huge portion of the community, and went on to reach an even wider audience in its stage adaptation. Now, I chat with Shannon Molloy about taking on the task of writing his latest, and most challenging novel yet.

TW: Discussions of sexual abuse

3 years after Fourteen, Shannon is wading further into the depths of queer trauma with You Made Me This Way to breach the final taboo: the subject of male sexual abuse.

The book follows Shannon’s own murky reconciliation with his sexuality and an experience in his early childhood that he describes as “pressing a button that I could not unpress”.

Along the way, Shannon interviews other survivors of male sexual assault, and explores the way these experiences have shaped the lives of these men.

“It was challenging, especially at the start. The biggest challenge was fighting against getting inside my own head and thinking that I had bitten off more than I could chew,” he tells me.

“The weight of responsibility was immense, I worried if it was worth it for the men I talked to, some of whom were telling their story for the first time.

“I had to remind myself that this is much bigger than me and that this is about the countless men that this happens to who aren’t heard, who don’t feel that they can ask for help, or who find that help isn’t there.”

Creating healthy conversations

Shannon’s efforts in affording his subjects a respectful platform to tell their stories is integral to this book.

In creating these conversations about sexual abuse, Shannon effectively explores a broader phenomenon.

There is a profound link between the shame around queer sexuality and the shame associated with being a survivor of sexual assault.

And the implications this has on the developing psyche of queer, pubescent men has become a pattern within our community.

“Since releasing my book, I’ve received emails from gay men who didn’t realise their early sexual experiences were instances of abuse or assault until later in life,” he reveals.

“For me, my experience disrupted an otherwise innocent childhood and kind of made me hate myself from a very young age.

“And that’s something I’m still grappling with at 37. Talking to you about them, now, I still feel great discomfort in the pit of my stomach.

“But I know that’s not a unique experience. It’s something that a lot of gay men struggle with, it’s a form of internalised homophobia.

“It’s important to recognize and discuss these difficult experiences, especially for queer men.”

Healing is a non-linear process

The title of this book, You Made Me This Way, is a confronting one. It brings into question the journey towards healing. But as Shannon says, although non-linear, healing is both possible and necessary.

“In therapy, I learned a valuable lesson: that the things I thought were a permanent part of me were actually not set in stone,” Shannon says.

“I learned that with effort and healing, these things could be fixed and improved. It was a powerful realisation, and it’s one of the central themes of my book.”

Shannon grapples with this realisation throughout the book. Ultimately, he confronts the truth that although this book cannot provide all the answers, this is entirely okay.

“The topic is grim and ugly, but at the same time, it’s a very hopeful book, especially for men who are victims of sexual-abuse.

“But I also think it has something to offer for men in general, who may feel like they’re in their own heads, living a prison-like existence.

“The message is clear: there is hope, and you don’t have to suffer alone. You just need to ask for help, and take the first step towards a better life.”

You Made Me This Way is out now.

