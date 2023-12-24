Music

From the Archive: Did you see mommy kissing Santa Claus?

mummy kissing santa

Everyone has heard the festive song I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

But you’ve never seen it like this before!

In 2015, QNews reported on a lesbian couple from California who created their own version of I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus to reflect the diversity in their family.

First published December 12, 2015 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 24, 2023.

The original 2015 article

A lesbian couple in California created their own version of the Christmas classic to share with their young son.

Danielle LoPresti and Alicia Champion, both performers, say they didn’t see their family, including their young son, reflected in most media and entertainment.

LoPresti said: “As a multi-racial, same-sex, foster-adoptive family, Alicia and I are always looking for examples of other families like ours to share with our son.

After not finding a single holiday video of a family that resembled ours, we thought that since we have access to the resources, we would create something to fill that void.

“We feel it is an important time to show others that family love comes in all different colours and formations.”

The video follows LoPresti and Champion’s 4-year-old son, Xander, who finds out that not everything is what it appears to be on Christmas Eve!

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

More stocking stuffers this Christmas:

Christian group blasts Westfield for ‘homosexualising Christmas’.

Pride santa photos at Living Proud this Christmas at WA Westfield shopping centres
Image: Scentre Group WA

Dear conservative pundits: stop with the gender wars bullshit.

gender wars bullshit

Soapbox: was I first Trans Santa? …and grumpiest?

first trans santa grumpiest santa

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers began her media career in mainstream newspapers, starting work straight after high school at Mirror News, later to become News Ltd. However, finding work at a weekly tabloid unsatisfying, she left for a career in entertainment. After beginning her entertainment career in drag shows, she branched out to MCing: strip shows, fashion parades, corporate events and more. From the late 80s, she worked for a decade as a wildlife show manager, performing 8 shows a day herself with Australian wildlife including crocodiles and deadly poisonous snakes. Other career highlights include managing nightclubs and working in an adult store - a varied and interesting career offering insights into many aspects of human life. However, Destiny stayed involved in publishing as both a researcher and book editor. One of her most rewarding experiences was editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns'. She also researched and co-authored 'The Queen's Ball', a history of the longest-running continuous queer event in the world. Her research on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon led to the book 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese' co-authored with Dr Stephen Hagan. Destiny began work at QNews as a feature writer before being promoted to Print Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. In July 2022, she stepped down from that position to again focus on research and feature writing. Get in touch: destinyr@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

last christmas wham!
Watch: Wham!’s Last Christmas UK #1 after 39 years
Alaska Thunderfuck Drag Race All Stars 7
From the Archive. Watch: Alaska – Everyday Is Christmas
Dannii Minogue sparks speculation she's heading to Eurovision Song Contest
People think Dannii Minogue may be heading to Eurovision
Olly Alexander is heading to Eurovision Song Contest in 2024
Olly Alexander is representing UK at Eurovision 2024
Melissa Etheridge headlining Blues on Broadbeach in 2024
Melissa Etheridge is headlining this Queensland festival
Queer pop singer Charley is wearing a silver top with dyed pink hair. She sits down playing with her hair on a light blue background.
Discover Charley: our next queer pop sensation