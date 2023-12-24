From the Archive: Did you see mommy kissing Santa Claus?

Everyone has heard the festive song I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.

But you’ve never seen it like this before!

In 2015, QNews reported on a lesbian couple from California who created their own version of I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus to reflect the diversity in their family.

First published December 12, 2015 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 24, 2023.

A lesbian couple in California created their own version of the Christmas classic to share with their young son.

Danielle LoPresti and Alicia Champion, both performers, say they didn’t see their family, including their young son, reflected in most media and entertainment.

LoPresti said: “As a multi-racial, same-sex, foster-adoptive family, Alicia and I are always looking for examples of other families like ours to share with our son.

“After not finding a single holiday video of a family that resembled ours, we thought that since we have access to the resources, we would create something to fill that void.

“We feel it is an important time to show others that family love comes in all different colours and formations.”

The video follows LoPresti and Champion’s 4-year-old son, Xander, who finds out that not everything is what it appears to be on Christmas Eve!

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

