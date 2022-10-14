You can’t take Miriam Margolyes anywhere 🤬🤬🤬🤣🤣🤣

Miriam Margolyes again proved you just can’t take her anywhere. She informed BBC radio presenters on Saturday she wanted to tell new British chancellor Jeremy Hunt, “F_ck you, bastard.”

(Not to get too deep into British politics, but Jeremy Hunt just took over as new chancellor (treasurer) from the previous new chancellor. New PM Liz Truss sacked the previous incumbent after just 38 days for doing what she wanted him to do.😲 Currently it looks like her own tenure may be shorter than the time it took to choose her as a replacement for Boris Johnson, the less orange Trump.💩 )

The 81-year-old actor appeared on the show to talk about the death of fellow Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane. All went well until near the end.

Miriam Margolyes then mentioned she’d run into Jeremy Hunt who appeared on the show before her.

“When I saw him there, I just said: ‘What a hell of a job, the best of luck.’

“And what I really wanted to say was ‘F_ck you, bastard,’ but you can’t say that.”

“Oh, no, no, no, you mustn’t say that😱,” said one of the presenters, “No, you can’t say that! 👎We’ll have to have you out of the studio now.”

“We will, with many apologies,” added the other.

🤣🤣🤣

It’s her brand

Who booked Miriam for the show? Have they never seen her on the tele? Outrage is what she does. The potty-mouthed nanna is her schtick. It’s her brand.

Miriam may say ‘you can’t say that’ but you can f_cking bet she’ll say it.

