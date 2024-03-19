Yes, Michelle Visage wears trackies at the Drag Race desk

RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Michelle Visage has revealed what the judges are really wearing underneath the judges’ desk, and the simple reason why.

Michelle recently finished filming Drag Race Down Under season four in Auckland, and has shared behind-the-scenes tea about how the runways are filmed.

“If I have a waist cincher on [at the desk], I’ll stay in that,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“But there will be sweatpants over the waist cincher. I have no problem saying that.

“It’s so freaking cold in our studios because the queens sweat. You don’t want them to lose their wigs. We do it out of respect to them. It is an iceberg, and I’m just a little girl.

“I’ll have a space heater down there. I have hand warmers. Hot water bottles, you name it. I have it all.”

Last week it was officially confirmed Ru was out and Michelle was Down Under’s new main host. Michelle said it was only a few months before filming when Ru dropped the bomb.

“Ru just said to me, would you do this?” she recalled.

“I was like, are you sure? Ru’s got a brand new book House of Hidden Meanings. Ru’s on a book tour, so she couldn’t be here.

“I said, absolutely, I’ll step into that role. It’s big shoes to fill figuratively and literally. I said, what do you want me to do? Ru said, you be you. Do you.

“Ru’s catchphrases and Ru-isms are Ru’s. I’m not going to be doing Ru because Ru is Ru.

“But there’s so many things that cross-pollinate between Ru and myself anyway… probably because we share a brain.”

Michelle added, “The format is the same. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We’re not reinventing the wheel. There’s nothing that I wanted to change.

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane queens on Drag Race Down Under

The season four Drag Race Down Under queens haven’t been officially confirmed. But a lineup of ten names has leaked online that includes Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane queens.

Michelle Visage promised that the new season is “by far the strongest season that we’ve had yet.”

“These contenders are amazing. They are shining stars. It is the strongest season,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“That’s not good for me stepping in as the host, because it was tough decisions through the whole competition.

“I love a filler queen, but it gets more difficult and more difficult as time goes on because these queens are getting savvy and savvier.

“The queens getting ready to audition [are] listening to our critiques. They will apply them.

“When they audition, they’re ready to go. They’re at an 8 out of 10. By week three, they’re out of 10 out of 10.

“How do you do that? It’s getting harder for us.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four will stream in Australia later in the year.

