Yes, Emojis Can Be A Form Of Sexual Harassment

Whether it’s an eggplant, peach or even a love heart, emojis are supposed to be a fun way to communicate and even flirt.

But workers are warned against sending suggestive emojis to colleagues. It could cost their job and leave them defending a sexual harassment claim.

Emojis include suggestive objects like eggplants and peaches, which are symbols for a penis and bottom.

Emojis are being taken seriously by courts and commissions – just ask Geoffrey Rush.

The Oscar winner was forced to explain in court what he meant when he sent an actress a “panting” tongue emoji, with a message saying he was thinking about her “more than is socially appropriate”.

Mr Rush denied the message meant he was habitually thinking of the actress.

“No I wasn’t. It’s a throwaway line… It’s a very flip excuse for not being in touch enough, sooner.”

Last year, a teacher in the US was sacked after sending an eggplant and peach emoji to a male student with the message, “I’ll give you the B if you give me the D.”

Sexual harassment is any unwelcome conduct, sexual in nature, intended to humiliate, embarrass or intimidate.

Many people mistakenly think it can only happen in the office or at the work site, but sexual harassment can happen anywhere, including via text message and on social media, and outside work hours.

The best advice is to never send sexually suggestive emojis to colleagues. It might seem like a joke but the other person might not take it that way, and the next thing you know, you’re out of a job.

If you have experienced sexual harassment, you may be entitled to compensation. For help, call Discrimination Claims on 1300 853 837.