World

Yemen: Houthi rebels and govt sentence 22 to death

yemen houthi
Public Execution Yemen Image: Twitter

Amnesty International reports that a Houthi-run court in northern Yemen late last month sentenced nine people to death for homosexual ‘crimes’. Soon after the government which controls southern Yemen sentenced thirteen students to death for similar ‘crimes’.

The Houthi Shia Islamists control most of northern Yemen. They recently made headlines following attacks on Red Sea shipping in support of human rights in Palestine.

Amnesty International reports that a Houthi court in northern Yemen sentenced seven men to death for ‘homosexual crimes’. The court sentenced two to die by stoning and two by crucifixion. Another 23 were sentenced to either prison sentences or flogging over same-sex-related ‘crimes’.

In the days following the convictions, videos emerged on social media of two people subjected to public floggings in the presence of Houthi officials.

Southern Yemen

Following the January proceedings, a court in southern Yemen sentenced 13 students to death for ‘spreading homosexuality’.

Both the Houthi rebels in the north and the recognised government in the south target LGBTQIA+ people for prosecution and extrajudicial punishment. The Houthi have arrested boys as young as thirteen for ‘indecent acts’. A panel of experts advising the United Nations Security Council reported in November that boys held in a Houthi prison in northern Yemen are systematically subjected to rape.

Amnesty called on both the Houthi rebels in the north and the government in the south to quash the sentences.

Also in the Middle East:

Iran:

Potential death sentence for private chat on social media.

Gay Teenager Denied Lawyer And Executed For ‘Raping’ Other Teen.

Saudi Arabia:

Man executed in Saudi Arabia admitted to gay sex ‘in coerced confession’.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

CAMP
Peter Black on 50 years of C.A.M.P. in Queensland | CAMP INK
westboro baptist church
$15,000 to live in same town as Westboro Baptist Church
australian gay law reform
Federal Parliament 1973: baby steps on Australian gay law reform
Sir Ian McKellen Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of His Coming Out With Sweet Message