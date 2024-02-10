Yemen: Houthi rebels and govt sentence 22 to death

Amnesty International reports that a Houthi-run court in northern Yemen late last month sentenced nine people to death for homosexual ‘crimes’. Soon after the government which controls southern Yemen sentenced thirteen students to death for similar ‘crimes’.

The Houthi Shia Islamists control most of northern Yemen. They recently made headlines following attacks on Red Sea shipping in support of human rights in Palestine.

Amnesty International reports that a Houthi court in northern Yemen sentenced seven men to death for ‘homosexual crimes’. The court sentenced two to die by stoning and two by crucifixion. Another 23 were sentenced to either prison sentences or flogging over same-sex-related ‘crimes’.

In the days following the convictions, videos emerged on social media of two people subjected to public floggings in the presence of Houthi officials.

Southern Yemen

Following the January proceedings, a court in southern Yemen sentenced 13 students to death for ‘spreading homosexuality’.

Both the Houthi rebels in the north and the recognised government in the south target LGBTQIA+ people for prosecution and extrajudicial punishment. The Houthi have arrested boys as young as thirteen for ‘indecent acts’. A panel of experts advising the United Nations Security Council reported in November that boys held in a Houthi prison in northern Yemen are systematically subjected to rape.

Amnesty called on both the Houthi rebels in the north and the government in the south to quash the sentences.

