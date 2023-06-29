Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson on ‘freeing’ top surgery

Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson has spoken out about their nonbinary identity and journey to self-acceptance.

Hewson, who plays Teen Van in the thriller drama series, recently boycotted Emmy nominations due to the gendered categories, telling Variety that to submit themselves would be “inaccurate”:

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories,” Liv says.

“It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys.

“It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

In a profile for Teen Vogue, the 27-year-old Aussie star remembered always feeling “an inarticulate distress, a nebulous discomfort” in their own body.

As they navigated puberty, the actor revealed they battled a “really nasty” case of anorexia, which stemmed from a ‘discomfort with and alienation from’ their body.

Eventually, they said things started to ‘click into place’ after discovering the term ‘nonbinary’ for the first time.

“It was just immediate,” they said.

“Very quickly on the heels of that was, I can’t do anything with this. It’s 2012, and I’m 16.

“It was this beautiful, celebratory thing of that’s me. I know exactly who I am, I’ve fixed it. But I couldn’t tell anyone because, at the time, it really felt impossible.”

‘I stand differently, I walk differently, I carry myself differently’

Liv Hewson spoke about their long-held desire for gender-affirming surgery and the ‘freeing’ feeling when they finally went through with it last year.

“I cannot tell you the complete, fundamental shift that I have felt in the year since having surgery,” they said.

“I knew that I wanted top surgery for a decade; it’s the longest I’ve ever thought about doing anything.

“The place where I went, I had that clinic’s website open on my laptop for five years. It was this impossible mountain: I want that, but I’m never gonna get it. No one’s gonna let me, blah, blah, blah. To have that be in the past now…