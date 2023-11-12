Yarrabah defied Fed and Qld govts over trans employee

In 1979, the Yarrabah Aboriginal Council defied both the federal and Queensland governments over its employment of trans woman Lesley Lampton.

Yarrabah

An Anglican missionary established Yarrabah Mission in 1892. As the Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council website explains, authorities then relocated people to the mission from all over the state.

“Members from Aboriginal groups across Queensland were displaced from their traditional lands and relocated into the Yarrabah Mission. People came from Daintree River, Cairns, Fraser Island, Cloncurry, Coen, Maytown, Lockhart River, Aurukun, Kowanyaa and the South Sea Islands.”

Local politicians supported the establishment of the mission. They saw the opportunity to conscript First Nations people as cheap labour while also keeping them out of white townships.

Once relocated to a mission, First Nations people could not leave without permission (rarely granted). They also needed permission to marry. They were denied the right to speak their traditional languages or practice their cultural traditions. As intended, they became a source of cheap labour, compensated for their enforced work either in rations or ridiculously low wages (paid to their ‘protectors’, not to them).

Protests against poor working conditions, inadequate food, health problems and the autocratic rule of the Anglican administrators led to a Queensland Government takeover in 1960. But little happened to improve the lives of the residents or ease the restrictions imposed on them but not other Queenslanders.

The Fraser Government

In 1979, Yarrabah Council, an advisory body with no real power, alerted the federal government to Premier Joh Bjelke Petersen’s plans to develop a tourist resort in the rich rainforest terrain surrounding the mission. The residents, many of them descendants of people forcibly relocated to Yarrabah, now faced displacement from the place they’d made their home. There was also talk of building a deep sea port on the Yarrabah coastline.

The council advocated for a federal takeover, petitioning for the feds to boot out state government officials, and declare the place self-governing.

Malcolm Fraser’s Liberal Federal Government had continued the Whitlam Labor Government’s more enlightened policies on First Nations peoples. But it needed to contend with the National/Liberal (LNP) regime of Queensland’s authoritarian Joh Bjelke Petersen. Among his many failings, Joh was a racist, and determined to continue the paternalistic policies of yesteryear. The absurd but all-powerful despot never saw a failed policy he didn’t love.

Federal Aboriginal Affairs Minister Senator Fred Chaney proposed the two governments enter into negotiations about a broad agreement to allow a form of self-management for all Queensland Aboriginal communities. The feds offered to pay a $11,000 salary to a project officer employed by Yarrabah Council to represent them at the negotiations.

Miss Lesley Lampton

Yarrabah Council chose Lesley (sometimes Lesleigh) Lampton for the role.

Lesley Lampton attended school in Townsville to Junior level and then studied for matriculation. She worked as a Commonwealth public servant, becoming receptionist for a senior admiral in the Defence Department.

After undergoing reassignment surgery, she applied for a job with Yarrabah Council which council members said she won by virtue of being ‘the best person available’.

But anyone with any experience of Queensland under Joh Bjelke Petersen could predict what happened next. This was a politician who introduced legislation to stop homosexuals getting jobs (even while claiming there were only seven in the state and that they’d snuck in from down south!) Conservationists and members of the Labor Party were denied employment in the public service.

The Queensland government refused to deal with Lesley Lampton and the feds caved in. The Age reported: “Federal officials say Queensland’s opposition to Miss Lampton would make it impossible for her to deal with the two governments in negotiations to give the Yarrabah community a form of self-management.”

Critics pointed out that denying the council their choice of project manager did not augur well for the proposed ‘self-management’.

Yarrabah Council employed Lesley Lampton regardless, paying her from their own resources and declaring their intent to do so “until we go broke.”

A smell of sell-out

In December 1979, newspapers reported that the federal government wilted in the face of Bjelke Petersen’s usual strident resistance to change. Senator Fred Chaney fronted a meeting at Yarrabah to say that further confrontation between the two governments would not serve the people’s best interests.

The Age editorialised: “There is a smell of sell-out in the Queensland air.”

No further mentions appear of Lesley Lampton. I assume Yarrabah Council ran out of money to play her.

Bob Gibbs, a member of Queensland’s Labor Opposition and later a minister in the reforming Goss Labor Government, condemned the Bjelke Petersen Government’s treatment of both Yarrabah Council and Lesley Lampton.

“The Minister for Aboriginal and Island Affairs consistently comes into this Chamber and claims that his Government supports the right of tribal councils to determine their own destiny and make their own decisions.

“However, in this instance, when the tribal council chose Miss Lampton to fill the position of adviser, the State Government and, because of the action initiated by the State Government, the Federal Government overruled the tribal council’s decision and ordered that she be sacked. Her work at Yarrabah was excellent.

“Apart from the fact that the State Government is disturbed at the possibility of a person from the Federal sphere having an influence on State policies relating to Yarrabah, the State Government had her dismissed because she had undergone a sex change approximately 12 months ago…

“The Minister stands condemned for his attitude.”

