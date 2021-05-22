Yarns Heal: 2Spirits & IndigiLez retreat on Coochiemudlo

Recently 2Spirits and IndigiLez Women’s Leadership and Support Group hosted the fourth Yarns Heal Retreat on Coochiemudlo Island, the Quandamooka people’s Place of the Red Stone.

Yarns Heal is a suicide prevention campaign for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy community.

Similar campaigns usually speak to messaging in public spaces. Yarns Heal is different. It deliberately connects people face to face. It provides ways of connecting without the need to navigate systems that don’t easily fit our stories and our lives.

It’s about sharing our stories and reaching out to our loved ones and Community Cultural Connectors when times are tough.

Safe spaces

It’s about creating safe spaces. Spaces that recognise that our diversities and differences bring us together through our sameness as Black Mob.

Yarns Heal helps us learn how to better support one another. It aims to strengthen our peer support systems and social connections so we can access help in culturally safe ways that nurture cultural healing, love, and hope.

We know that when we learn these skills, and we are supported to do so, we can then pass this knowledge on to others who will need them in the future. This continues the conversation and helps continue the circles of learning, sharing, and healing.

Today and into the future

Yarns Heal is a solution for our communities today, and into the future.

The Yarns Heal Retreats would not be possible without the support of the Brisbane North PHN through the Australian Governments PHN Program. The funding ends in June 2021.

As Campaign Ambassador Steven Oliver says, “Yarns do Heal.” Find out more today.

