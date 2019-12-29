WWE homophobe allegedly former gay porn actor

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Lars Sullivan, allegedly once enjoyed a career as a gay porn actor. Sullivan previously paid a $10,000 fine for racist, sexist and homophobic posts on message boards under two usernames from 2007 until 2013.

Gay WWE fans noticed a resemblance between Sullivan and RandyBlue actor ‘Mitch Bennett’. Wrestling website Ringside News then investigated.

Ringside News reports that besides the facial resemblance, a tattoo sported by Bennett matches the shape of a tattoo on Sullivan’s arm, now covered by further ink work.

In Bennett’s biography on the RandyBlue site, a talent spotter describes a random encounter at the gym with Bennett.

“Not like a bodybuilder, but like someone who had worked on a farm or had done a lot of heavy lifting his whole life and then augmented what nature had given him with strict gym workouts to make it even better.”

Mitch looks awfully familiar lmao pic.twitter.com/QVwoYoYeuK — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) December 29, 2019

The about me page for Lars Sullivan’s Randy blue profile tells a tale. pic.twitter.com/ESUCQfxMm6 — S.Fox (@StephenNYMonsr) December 29, 2019

Videos of Bennett available on Tube sites show him masturbating and receiving oral sex.

Porn aficionados will probably feel disappointment when they discover that for another wrestler to kick him in the breadbasket, as they say on the wrestling, he’d need a good aim.

Sullivan is currently on time off for a knee injury. While yet to make any comment on the revelations, he did immediately delete his Twitter account.

Why does Sulivan’s alleged past as a gay porn actor matter?

One Twitter user explained why outing Sullivan, not as gay, but for his gay porn past matters.

“Oh wow, so you’re telling me the homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic rightwing neo-nazi had a Jesus fish tattoo and that’s why he has that terrible cover-up tat now?”

Oh wow, so you’re telling me the homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic rightwing neo-nazi had a Jesus fish tattoo and that’s why he has that terrible cover up tat now? Maybe he hoped no one would recognize him, I guess that explains why he shaved his head too. #LarsSullivan pic.twitter.com/HMqWelFISX — Joshua Williamson (@DatboyKilljoy) December 29, 2019

