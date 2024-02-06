Worship Queer Collective’s Queer Lunar New Year party

Worship Queer Collective is holding its third annual queer Lunar New Year event. Image: Juune Lee.

For the third consecutive year, Worship Queer Collective (WorshipQC)is set to make a dazzling return with an irresistibly alluring and flamboyantly camp queer Lunar New Year event, featuring an exclusively LGBTQIA+ Asian line up.

Hosted by charismatic “Gaysian Empress” Dyan Tai, and headlined by Ivory Glaze, Dragon Balls XL promises a jubilant celebration of queer and Asian cultures.

The event spans two cities with events at the Red Rattler Theatre in Marrickville on February 10, and at the Pride of Our Footscray in Melbourne on February 16, and encompasses live shows, art installations, DJs, and lion dance performances.

More than just a dance party, Dragon Balls XL embodies WorshipQC’s commitment to the Queer Asian Excellence movement.

The performances are carefully curated to represent the richness of the Asian diaspora, drawing inspiration from Asian culture, familial bonds, and traditional values presented in a lively and spirited format.

Taking the stage are the talented DJs Taklimakan and Cons0le from FBI Radio’s MSG4000, orchestrating a musical journey across the Silk Road.

Their playlist features tracks from Asian producers, including Korean hip-hop/rap, Japanese trance-pop, and experimental techno dance tunes originating from Kazakhstan, India and Mongolia, with ethnic influences from South, East, and Central Asia.

DJs AnSo and Thaen Girl, graduates of WorshipQC’s inaugural Mentorship Program, will also contribute to the vibrant line up.

Dylan Tai, founder of WorshipQC told QNews ahead of the event, “I’m so proud of how far we have come as a community.”

“We started Worship and events like Queer Lunar New Year as part of our Queer Asian Excellence movement to diversify Sydney’s nightlife and arts.

“By platforming new and emerging Queer Asian artists in a space that is run for and by the community, we celebrate the intersection of Queer and Asian and also arts and culture.”

“We are very lucky to have created a community and safe space where people feel validated. There is always so much love and even tears of joy at our Worship events.”

WorshipQC has emerged as a vibrant hub nurturing both new and established talents within the LGBTQI+ and Asian community.

Over a span of just over two years, WorshipQC has empowered more than 100 LGBTQIA+ Asian artists, offering them a platform to present works that authentically express their queerness and cultural identity.

WorshipQC’s consistently sold-out events have not only diversified Sydney’s artistic landscape but have also cultivated a devoted following from LGBTQI+, Asian, and CALD/BIPOC communities.

WorshipQC events have included Worship Queer Ghost Festival, and the highly acclaimed Melbourne Fringe debut, Dynasty: Drag & Dumplings, which garnered a 5-star review from The Age.

WorshipQC’s cabaret show, Don’t Cha Wish You Yum Cha?, made a significant mark as part of Sydney World Pride 2023’s arts program, boasting six sold-out shows throughout the season.

Dyan Tai’s commitment to community has not gone unnoticed, earning them a nomination for the 2022 Inner West Council’s Citizen of the Year Award and a nomination for an ACON Honour Award in Arts and Entertainment.

Supported by the City of Sydney, this mentorship initiative provided workshops and personalised coaching for budding Queer Asian and QTBIPOC creatives, guiding them as they took their inaugural steps onto the stage.



-Dragon Balls XL is on February 10 from 8pm at The Red Rattler Theatre. Tickets are available through Humanitix