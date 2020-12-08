Worried family and friends search for missing woman Bridget Flack

Family and friends have appealed for information in the search for Melbourne woman Bridget Flack, who has been missing for more than a week.

The 28-year old (pictured) was last seen on Lygon Street in the suburb of Carlton about 10.30am on November 30.

Advertisements

Flack told friends she was going for a walk at Yarra Bend Park. She made contact later that day and phoned to say she was on her way home.

However Bridget’s loved ones have not heard from her since.

Bridget, a member of the LGBTIQ community, is caucasian, about 170cm tall, with a thin build and shoulder length brown hair.

Friends and family have created Facebook group Have You Seen Bridget? to share information and also coordinate searches of the area.

“Bridget wears glasses and was carrying a small, light pink backpack,” they write.

“We have reason to believe she could be around the Yarra River between Dights Falls and Ivanhoe, Richmond or Flemington.”

Family and friends describe Bridget as a creative person who’s adored by her colleagues at the United Workers Union.

“Bridget is a DJ and writer and her friends and workmates love her and just want her to be safe,” they said.

Police and family concerned about Bridget Flack’s welfare

Appealing for information last Thursday, a Victoria Police spokesperson said Flack is known for going on walking trails.

However they now have serious concerns for her welfare.

“Bridget told friends she was going for a walk at Yarra Bend Park and despite making phone contact later that day did not return home,” the spokesperson said.

Yarra Bend Park is the largest bushland park in Melbourne, totalling 260 hectares.

Advertisements

“Police and family hold concerns for Bridget’s welfare,” the spokesperson said.

“She is likely travelling on foot or via public transport.

“[She] is known to frequent the Yarra Bend Park and Merri Creek walking trails as well as the northern suburbs and the Ballarat area.”

Anyone who has seen Bridget or has any information should contact the North Melbourne police station on (03) 8379 0800.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.