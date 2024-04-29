World’s first trans MP Georgina Beyer to get memorial statue

Locals have called for the world’s first out transgender MP, New Zealand’s late Georgina Beyer, to be immortalised with a memorial statue in her hometown.

Georgina was elected mayor of regional New Zealand town Carterton in 1995. She then went on to win a seat in parliament for the Labour Party in 1999.

The trailblazer was recognised as the world’s first openly transgender MP. Georgina would go on to serve in the parliament for nine years.

In March 2023, the Kiwi “rainbow legend” passed away surrounded by loved ones in hospice care.

Later this week, Carterton councillors will consider creating and installing a sculpture of Georgina Beyer in their town.

A local sculptor suggested the project and it’s been endorsed by the queer community as well as Georgina’s estate.

The proposed sculpture would be a life-sized bronze statue of the trans woman. She’ll wear a Korowai – a Māori feather cloak – incorporating bright colours.

The council must approve the project, and a location would then be picked. Georgina’s estate is hoping for a public place where people “can access and appreciate it”.

Georgina Beyer remembered

Last year, friends announced Georgina Beyer had died and said she was “cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right until the final moment.”

“Your love, compassion and all that you’ve done for the rainbow and other communities will live on forever,” a friend wrote.

Before politics, Georgina Beyer had worked as an actor, a radio host and a drag performer in gay clubs.

In her maiden speech to parliament, Georgina said her election was “a first not only in New Zealand, but also in the world.”

“We need to acknowledge that this country of ours leads the way in so many aspects. We’ve led the way for women to get the vote,” she said.

“We’ve led the way in the past. I hope we will do so again in the future in social policy and human rights.”

Decriminalisation of sex work

In 2003, she famously disclosed her background as a former sex worker during a parliamentary debate.

The MP’s speech helped sway votes at the time to narrowly decriminalise sex work in New Zealand.

She later recalled, “I got up and said, ‘I will assume Mr Speaker that I am the only person in this chamber who has ever worked in the sex industry’.

“I paused and looked around to see whose hands were going to go flying up and of course there weren’t any. In that moment, I guess they gave me tacit approval that I was the expert on this thing in this chamber.”

Georgina also fought in 2004 to legalise civil unions for same-sex couples in New Zealand.

In 2020, she was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services on LGBTIQA+ rights.

