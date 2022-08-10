World premiere of Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen at QPAC

Brisbane-born and bred Conor Leach returns home to play the lead role in the powerful page-to-stage adaptation of Fourteen. Currently in development for a television series adaptation, Shannon Molloy’s best-selling memoir is this generation’s Holding the Man. Fourteen-year-old Shannon searches for identity and acceptance in the most unforgiving and hostile place: high school.

The acclaimed shake & stir theatre co presents the world premiere of this must-see production at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Cremorne Theatre in August as part of Brisbane Festival.

Fourteen

Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen focuses on his fourteenth year — 1999 — the cusp of the millennium. For Shannon, a challenging and dangerous year. He’s a year 9 student at an all-boys rugby-mad Catholic school in regional Queensland. And he has a secret that no one can ever find out. Shannon is gay.

Fourteen addresses the trials and tribulations of growing up gay with honesty, humour and heart. Equal parts uplifting and heart-wrenching, the story follows Shannon’s year of self-discovery amidst a backdrop of torment, bullying and betrayal. Not only at the hands of peers but by adults tasked with protecting him.

But despite adversity and tragedy, Shannon’s story is also one of resilience, hope and hilarity. That’s thanks to the love of a group of close-knit friends, a fiercely protective family, an extraordinary mother and… S Club 7.

shake & stir Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente said Fourteen struck a delicate balance between trauma and tribulation and the humour and heart that ultimately triumphed.

“We owe it to Shannon – and anybody else whose experiences mirror his – not to shy away from the more triggering moments and challenging themes, but we also want to show the absolute power friendship and family can have on a 14-year-old.

“We’re staying true to the era of Fourteen, so that means plenty of 90s pop culture references and a mixtape of bangers from Shania Twain to The Spice Girls.”

Shannon Molloy

Shannon Molloy described seeing his story come to life on the QPAC stage as surreal but also ‘a dream come true’.

“From the moment I started talking to shake & stir, I knew there was no one else I trusted with the task of taking my book and bringing it to theatre audiences. The love, compassion and enthusiasm the team has shown me will make this one hell of a show that can’t be missed.

“I can’t wait to see how the darkness and the light, the hurt and the hope – and the camp 90s nostalgia – are translated to the stage.”

Conor Leach

Conor Leach graduated from the Victorian College of the Arts with a degree in theatre in 2017. In addition to roles in television shows Preacher and New Gold Mountain, he starred in Samuel Van Grinsven’s acclaimed 2019 queer coming-of-age drama Sequin in a Blue Room. Critics heaped praise on the young actor. The Guardian described him as a “silky, feline presence who owns every moment he’s on screen.”

Conor has also appeared in short films, and his resume includes numerous stage credits.

Conor Leach described his role in Fourteen as an incredible honour.

“The book is so deeply moving and honest. I feel like Shannon’s shared such a vulnerable part of himself — like a part of his soul. To be stepping into his shoes, looking at a time in Queensland which wasn’t all that long ago, but we like to think it was long ago… it’s going to be exciting. It’s just a dream role.

“Ultimately, it’s about the way you’ll find your way through trauma and loneliness to something better.

“It’s a story we can all relate to — moving through adversity, overcoming those times when the odds are stacked against you, and you are at breaking point. The story shows it’s possible to come back from that.

“I hope audiences take away from Fourteen, as with any great piece of theatre, compassion. Compassion for people going through experiences like this, compassion for themselves. I hope they see themselves and others reflected in the story.”

So, press play on your Discman, lose yourself in a pumping 90s pop remix and take a technicoloured trip back to your teens. This is Fourteen.

14+

*Fourteen is recommended for audiences aged 14+ as it contains strong coarse language, mature themes, simulated violence and depictions of sexual abuse.

Fourteen

August 27 to September 17, 2022.

Cremorne Theatre

Queensland Performing Arts Centre

