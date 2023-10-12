World News Wrap: October

Harry Hadley brings us a selection of LGBTIQA+ stories from around the world from the October issue of QNews NSW Magazine.

AROUND THE WORLD: WORDS Harry Hadley

Nigerian court releases 69 arrested at gay wedding

A Nigerian court has bailed 69 people after they were arrested for attending a same-sex wedding.

The arrestees were paraded in front of the media after police were directed to the venue in which the wedding was being held.

The suspects have now been released on bail despite opposition from prosecutors.

Nigeria is one of the few countries in the world to actively criminalise same-sex marriage.

The maximum sentence for participating in a same-sex wedding is 14 years imprisonment under the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2013, which also criminalises the support of “gay clubs, societies, organisations, processions or meetings”.

Human Rights Watch has described the arrest as an assault on “dignity, rights to privacy, association, and a fair trial.”

Iraq bill would see death penalty for homosexuality

A bill introduced into the Iraqi Parliament would see the death sentence or life in prison imposed on people convicted of “same-sex relations,” building on existing laws that criminalise “immodest acts” that have been used to indirectly criminalise being queer in Iraq.

The bill was foreshadowed in 2022 by a member of Iraq’s ruling party, who said the new law would “hold homosexuals to account and impose the most severe penalties on them.”

This new bill also proposes a minimum of seven years in prison for “promoting homosexuality” and up to three years for “imitating women.”

Although this proposed law would be the first to explicitly criminalise LGBTQIA+ people in Iraq since 1969, there are consistent reports of violence and discrimination against sexual minorities in the country.

Sharia law has often been used by extremist groups to justify the kidnapping and extrajudicial killing of LGBTQIA+ Iraqis since the overthrow of the Ba’athist government of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

New guidelines for news coverage of LGBTQIA+ issues in India

The Press Council of India has introduced new guidelines for journalists to “enhance the understanding of gender, sexuality, its terms and usage.”

The guidelines focus on moderating the language used by journalists when discussing LGBTIQA+ issues; such as removing the word “alleged” when referring to members of the queer community.

Journalists are also advised to take care around using the word “homosexual,” due to the outdated use of the term as a psychological disorder, and “eunuch,” due to its historic use as a slur against assigned-male-at-birth individuals in India.

This move comes only five years after India’s Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality in 2018, though the colonial era Section 377 law was rarely enforced.

Overall, the Press Council stated that these guidelines aim to “protect the identity of queer people to ensure their safety in the public eye.”

France establishes global fund to defend LGBTQIA+ rights

France has announced at the United Nations that it will dedicate two million euros to its embassies, “to support those who are defending LGBTQI+ rights on a daily basis around the world, sometimes at risk to their lives.”

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna said this is being done to unify with other nations who are “like-minded” on issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community around the world.

France has always been a world leader when it comes to LGBTQIA+ issues, with homosexuality being legal since 1791 and same-sex marriage since 2013.

France was also the first country to remove “transsexualism” from its list of official mental illnesses.

The move comes after France appointed an ambassador dedicated to LGBTQIA+ issues last year, one of a small number of countries to do so.

France has also reiterated its support for the decriminalisation of homosexuality and other LGBTQIA+ rights globally.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.