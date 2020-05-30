World leaders & Grammy Award-winners in Global Pride line-up

The organisers of the 27 June online Pride event today announced the first wave of speakers and artists appearing in the Global Pride line-up. Organisers expect the event to attract up to 300 million viewers.

Global Pride entertainment line-up

Pabllo Vittar, Ava Max, Olivia Newton John, Deborah Cox, Kristine W, Dixie Chicks, Thelma Houston, Bright Light Bright Light, Courtney Act, Steve Grand and Rachel Sage are already scheduled to appear. Organisers will make further announcements about the Global Pride line-up throughout June.

Speakers include Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica —which this week legalised equal marriage — Prime Ministers of Norway Erna Solberg and Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, and Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India. More leaders will announce their participation in the coming weeks.

Global Pride 2020

National and international Pride networks announced Global Pride 2020 after the cancellation of hundreds of Pride events due to COVID-19. Organisers plan a 24-hour stream of content created by Prides globally. World leaders, activists and human rights defenders will speak during the event. Their speeches will reflect the event theme.

Pride events might be cancelled but the spirit of Pride will live on.

Organisers estimate that there are more than 1,500 Prides globally. They extend an invitation to all to participate in the virtual event.

Kristine Garina, President of European Pride Organisers Association, said:

“Every Pride organiser in the world can tell you a story of someone whose life changed when they visited Pride… We’re tremendously excited for the potential for Global Pride to bring people together in the biggest Pride there has ever been.”

Julian Sanjivan, Co-President of InterPride, said:

“By taking Pride online, not only are we making sure that LGBTQIA+ people everywhere can still experience the joy and community of Pride, but we also for the first time are enabling people to take part in Pride wherever they are. This means people who aren’t out, or who are living in socially conservative countries, can take part. The support of these incredible world leaders and performers will mean so much to marginalised LGBTQIA+ people everywhere.”

Global Pride 2020 livestreamed

The show will be livestreamed on the Global Pride website, and also on YouTube. Organisers will announce other platforms in the coming weeks. The event will be free to view.

Michelle Meow, Executive Producer of Global Pride, said:

“Pride started as a grassroots coming-together to liberate our people. It’s remarkable that we’re doing exactly that during this pandemic. We are bringing a grassroots presentation of Pride to living rooms and digital devices everywhere. “

Two months ago, at the launch of Global Pride, organisers expected viewers to watch from home. But with lockdown lifting in some countries, they expect some people to watch in groups of friends. They also hope that bars and venues in some cities may show the event on big screens. They’re encouraging all viewers to follow the social-distancing and other guidelines from their governments.

Throughout June, daily announcements will build up the excitement as the Global Pride Team drop the names of major artists and other contributors who’ll be appearing on 27 June.

27 June is shaping up as a big day. That day will see not only Global Pride 2020 but the QNews online Isolation Costume Ball, Brisbane Pride’s virtual Queens Ball Awards and the launch of the Queens Ball Book.

