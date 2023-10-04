World Cup ‘open category’ for trans swimmers a big fail

World Aquatics concedes the World Cup ‘open category’ designed for trans swimmers failed to attract any entries on its first outing.

On Tuesday, World Aquatics, previously FINA, announced the cancellation of ‘open category’ races at an event scheduled to take place Friday in Berlin.

As swimming’s governing body, FINA previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and World Championships. However, during the world competition in Hungary last year, the organisation adopted a Gender Inclusion Policy. As part of the policy, FINA committed to the creation of an inclusive category for all swimmers.

But, the open category failed to attract fans from the start, as World Aquatics acknowledged yesterday.

No Entries!

“World Aquatics can confirm that no entries have been received for the open category events.

“Distances in various events had been made available for the open category. Introduced on a pilot basis following the adoption of the World Aquatics policy on eligibility for the men’s and women’s competition categories.”

World Aquatics said the Open Category Working Group would continue to engage with swimmers on open category events.

“Even if there is no current demand at the elite level, the working group is planning to look at the possibility of including open category races at Masters events in the future.”

Transgender participation in sport has become a hot topic recently, as sports groups try to balance inclusivity while ensuring fairness.

Within the last twelve months several other sports organisations, including World Athletics and cycling have banned transgender athletes from competitions. World Aquatics is the first major Olympic sport to propose a third category of competition to include transgender athletes.

