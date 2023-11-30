World AIDS Day 2023: Events across Australia

On December 1, the community comes together to commemorate World AIDS Day to show support for those living with HIV and to remember the lives lost to AIDS.

For 2023, the theme is ‘Let communities lead’ and recognises that communities living with and affected by HIV have been essential for progress in the HIV/AIDS response.

With this in mind, this year’s theme is much more than a celebration of the achievements of communities. It is a call to action to enable and support communities in their leadership roles.

In Australia, recent data is promising and shows a downward trend of new HIV diagnoses.

Andrew Grulich, who heads the Kirby Institute’s HIV epidemiology and prevention program, said the data suggested that Australia could be virtually HIV-free within the next three to five years.

“We have a trendline which, if continued out into the future, would lead to a 90 per cent reduction of incidence – which is what the [United Nations AIDS/HIV program] defines as the end of AIDS as a public health threat,” Professor Grulich said.

Australian states commemorate World AIDS Day 2023

Across Australia, events and initiatives are being held to commemorate World AIDS Day 2023. With this year’s theme speaking to the power of community, there is no better time to find a local event to attend.

New South Wales

World AIDS Day Morning Tea- Sydney

Friday, 1 December 2023, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

All are welcome at Frog Hollow Reserve in Surry Hills for a free morning tea on World AIDS Day, hosted by the Albion Centre, Bobby Goldsmith Foundation and Positive Life NSW.

Northern Rivers World Aids Day Symposium- South Lismore

Friday, 1 December 2023, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

What did HIV look like in the Northern Rivers? Reflecting on the roles of the Department of Health, organisations such as the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, the Lismore Sexual Health Clinic and volunteer carers from the community, this symposium gathers local community leaders to speak about their experience during the HIV epidemic in the region from the 1980s to the present. Held at Two Mates Brewing in South Lismore, this event is free to attend.

Big Banana- Coffs Harbour

Friday, 1 December 2023 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Head to Coffs Harbour’s iconic ‘Big Banana’ monument as it is light up in red to raise awareness about the issues surrounding HIV and AIDS and to remember those we have lost since the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.



Paint The Town Red Dance Party at Two Mates Brewing- South Lismore

Friday, 1 December 2023 6:00 pm to 12:00 am

During the AIDS epidemic years, dance floors became spaces of healing, of commemoration, of resistance. On World AIDS Day, gather to acknowledge the impact of HIV in our communities and look forwards to a time when HIV is ended.

This is a ticketed event, but there is free entry for all Mob, for people living with HIV and all members of the Trans community. Additionally, if you’re experiencing financial hardship, email fruits@tropicalfruits.org.au for ticket access.

Victoria

Victorian World AIDS Day Community Forum- Doherty Institute

Friday, 1 December 2023 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Free to attend, this panel discussion will be moderated by Sara Graham (Victorian Department of Health) with community leaders from the HIV sector who will discuss the topic “Equity for all”. Thriving on the Big Screen- Federation Square

Friday, 1 December 2023 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm To commemorate World AIDS Day 2023, and raise awareness of U=U and HIV-related stigma, watch this inspiring filmed performance poem featuring seven remarkable women living with HIV. Filmed in Australia, Thriving was a collaboration between seven women living with HIV and performance poet Fleassy Malay with filmmaker Ryan Lee Adams. World AIDS Day Memorial- South Yarra

Friday, 1 December 2023 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Doors will open at 5:30pm for refreshments with the memorial commencing at 6:30pm. Luke Gallagher will serve as MC, with guest speakers Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care, the Honourable Ged Kearney, and Thorne Harbour Health Founding Member, Alison Thorne. Performances from stage actor Stephen Mahy and songs from the Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus will round out the evening. The heritage listed AIDS Memorial Quilts will also be on display. This event is free to attend and is also available via Zoom. For more information, register online. Queensland World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil- Brisbane

Friday, 1 December 2023 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm World AIDS Day serves as an important time to come together to reflect, remember, and look to the future. For more info and to RSVP Queensland Parliament. The Brisbane Vigil will be held at

Mt Isa Breakfast- Mt Isa Homeless Hub Friday, 1 December 2023 7:00 am to 9:00 am

Held at the homeless hub, the team from Mt Isa Sexual Health, together with Arthur Petersen Diversionary Centre will offer breakfast to their communities together with information about World AIDS Day and where to get HIV testing and support. Bundaberg Information and Red Ribbon Stall- Hinkler Shopping Centre, Bundaberg

Friday, 1 December 2023, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Come by and chat with the Qclinic team, pick up a red ribbon, and bring some World AIDS Day goodies and sweet treats. The skilled team can answer lots of questions about HIV and help dispel any myths. Sunshine Coast Remembrance Luncheon- Nambour

Friday, 1 December 2023 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Held at the Nambour Tram Terminus building, this free event invites the community and loved ones to share a light lunch to remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS. Places are limited, so please RSVP via this link: https://bit.ly/SCWAD23, email info@qc.org.au or call 0413 244 184. Townsville World AIDS Day Remembrance Walk- Soroptimist Park

Friday, 1 December 2023 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Reflect, remember and look to the future at the Townsville World AIDS Day Remembrance Walk. Meet at the World AIDS Day Memorial, Soroptimist Park. Toowoomba Film Screening and Panel Discussion- University of Southern Queensland

Friday, 1 December 2023 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm USQ Toowoomba, together with QPP and the Inclusive Counselling Collective, invite you to join in a community lunch, a screening of A Kid Called Troy (1993), and a panel discussion to commemorate World AIDS Day. The screening is free to attend and will be held at the Allison Dickson Lecture Theatre, West Street. World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil – Cairns Friday, 1 December 2023, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

World AIDS Day serves as an important time to come together to reflect, remember, and look to the future.

The Cairns Vigil will be held at Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns City. South Australia

World AIDS Day and HIV Awareness – Adelaide Railway Station

Friday, 1 December 2023, 8:00 am to 9:00 am

Help distribute red ribbons, raise awareness and engage the community in HIV awareness and issues.

Volunteers welcome, contact SAMESH Volunteer Coordinator nikki.sullivan@samesh.org.au. Community BBQ- Hindmarsh

Friday, 1 December 2023 11:00 am to 2:00 pm This free community event is for People living with HIV and their friends, supporters, and allies. Red ribbons and merchandise will be available for distribution and awareness raising. The BBQ will be held in the Relationships Australia Courtyard at 49a Orsmond Street, Hindmarsh. Tasmania Coffee and Donut- Various locations across Tasmania

1 December 2023 7:00 am – 12:00 pm Get a free donut or coffee while you raise awareness on World AIDS Day! TASCAHRD are giving away a free coffee or donut to the first 100 people to collect a red ribbon from one of our favourite cafes on World AIDS Day.

Coffee and Donuts are available at;

Baked Cafe, Moonah

Queens Fine Pastry, Hobart

Straight Up Cafe. Hobart

Bread + Butter, Launceston

Circle of Life Doughnut Co., Hobart