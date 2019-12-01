World AIDS Day 2019 around Australia and the world

On 1 December every year, people around the world stop to mark World AIDS Day. People from different cultures, faiths and political persuasions all put aside their differences to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic and mourn those lost to it. Here are some images from World AIDS Day 2019 events across the globe.

Participants take part in fun runs, breakfasts, educational meetings and much more. Authorities light up buildings, bridges and other landmarks in red to signify the importance of the day.

Advertisements

And meanwhile, testing, treatment, and education continue in communities around the globe.

An estimated 36.7 million people live with HIV worldwide. Up to 40 million-plus already died.

However, since a peak in 2005 HIV deaths declined with increased access to antiretroviral treatments.

The availability of PrEP also sees a decline in infections in some communities.

Brisbane City Hall

Mt Isa Hospital

The Philippines

The mayor and city health officer of Vigan City, Ilocos Sur in the Philippines join an early morning WAD run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juris Iris Ayong-Foz (@happyjuju_ayongfoz) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:52pm PST

Indonesia

A human Red Ribbon in Bandung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafithia Anandita (@thianandita) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:22pm PST

Queensland

Communities the length and breadth of Queensland commemorated World AIDS Day 2019.

In Cairns, the regional council lit up Munro Martin Parklands on the edge of the CBD in red for the occasion.

Advertisements

Events also took place in the Torres Strait Islands and other regional centres on the far north.

In Mt Isa, headspace held an information event at Mt Isa Base Hospital.

In Brisbane, the annual Candlelight Vigil took place under the Story Bridge, illuminated in red for World AIDS Day 2019.

Brisbane

Cairns

Rowes Bay, Towwnsville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by poundpuppy72 (@leeby72) on Nov 30, 2019 at 7:22pm PST

Nigeria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elusiyan Eunice Oluwatoyosi (@nurse_eunice_) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:07pm PST

Melbourne

Arts Centre, Melbourne, Australia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arts Centre Melbourne (@artscentremelbourne) on Nov 30, 2019 at 4:24pm PST

Ireland

City Hall, Dublin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerry Kennedy (@kenneg22) on Nov 30, 2019 at 11:48am PST

England

Red Run, London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Jackson Li (@mjackson.li) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:42am PST

Ghana

Wearing red for WAD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishmael Nii A. Quaye (@niiclassy) on Nov 30, 2019 at 9:24am PST

Tanzania

Asia Mdoe, a local Care and Treatment counsellor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mkapa Foundation (@mkapafoundation) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:31am PST

Hungary

Lighting up the Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humen Magazin (@humenmagazin) on Nov 30, 2019 at 7:30am PST

India

WAS Football tournament in West Bengal. Perhaps the machine gun indicates they take their kick-offs very seriously.

World AIDS Day 2019 Red Ribbon, South Africa

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.