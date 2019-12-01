World AIDS Day 2019 around Australia and the world

On 1 December every year, people around the world stop to mark World AIDS Day. People from different cultures, faiths and political persuasions all put aside their differences to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic and mourn those lost to it. Here are some images from World AIDS Day 2019 events across the globe.
Participants take part in fun runs, breakfasts, educational meetings and much more. Authorities light up buildings, bridges and other landmarks in red to signify the importance of the day.
And meanwhile, testing, treatment, and education continue in communities around the globe.
An estimated 36.7 million people live with HIV worldwide. Up to 40 million-plus already died.
However, since a peak in 2005 HIV deaths declined with increased access to antiretroviral treatments.
The availability of PrEP also sees a decline in infections in some communities.
Brisbane City Hall
Mt Isa Hospital
The Philippines
The mayor and city health officer of Vigan City, Ilocos Sur in the Philippines join an early morning WAD run.
View this post on Instagram
Indonesia
A human Red Ribbon in Bandung
View this post on Instagram
Queensland
Communities the length and breadth of Queensland commemorated World AIDS Day 2019.
In Cairns, the regional council lit up Munro Martin Parklands on the edge of the CBD in red for the occasion.
Events also took place in the Torres Strait Islands and other regional centres on the far north.
In Mt Isa, headspace held an information event at Mt Isa Base Hospital.
In Brisbane, the annual Candlelight Vigil took place under the Story Bridge, illuminated in red for World AIDS Day 2019.
Brisbane
Cairns
Rowes Bay, Towwnsville
View this post on Instagram
Nigeria
View this post on Instagram
Melbourne
Arts Centre, Melbourne, Australia
View this post on Instagram
Ireland
City Hall, Dublin
View this post on Instagram
England
Red Run, London
View this post on Instagram
Ghana
Wearing red for WAD
View this post on Instagram
Tanzania
Asia Mdoe, a local Care and Treatment counsellor
View this post on Instagram
Hungary
Lighting up the Széchenyi Chain Bridge in Budapest
View this post on Instagram
India
WAS Football tournament in West Bengal. Perhaps the machine gun indicates they take their kick-offs very seriously.
विश्व एड्स दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर लोकसभा क्षेत्र के झालदा ब्लॉक के कुशी रेल गेट मैदान में आयोजित विशाल फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का शुभारंभ किया ।
एड्स डे के उपलक्ष्य पर सैकड़ो युवाओं ने नशा न करने का संकल्प लिया । #WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/jPJuSJ0z2u
— Jyotirmay Singh Mahato (@JyotirmayBJP) December 1, 2019
World AIDS Day 2019 Red Ribbon, South Africa
#WorldAIDSDay#capetown pic.twitter.com/5yRsp3KQiF
— Mimi❤ (@arbmimi) December 1, 2019
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.