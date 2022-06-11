Words no one wants to read: One Nation sex scandal

Words guaranteed to strike fear into the hearts of people of refined tastes everywhere: One Nation sex scandal. But we’re all adults here. Let’s dive right in and see what shenanigans placed Pauline Hanson and James Ashby in a courtroom this time.

Of course, we all enjoy a little titillation, but the phrase One Nation, like Hillsong, generally fails to prompt any stirring in the loins.

And I don’t normally like to dwell on the perverse and depraved practices involved in heteronormative fornication. But I feel I owe a warning to hetero-curious readers tempted to stray from the queer and righteous path.

These days, we are surrounded by heterosexuality. Everywhere you look — shameless straight people flaunting their sexuality. While I don’t care what they do privately, I’m sick of them shoving their sexuality down our throats. (Well, not entirely, but that’s a different story.)

One Nation Sex Scandal

The One Nation sex scandal concerns yet another disgruntled, disillusioned, disregarded, discarded or just generally dissed One Nation personage.

Former One Nation National Director Brian Burston served as a Senator for the party from 2016 until his resignation in 2018. He lost his bid to win reelection as a member of Clive Palmer’s UAP in 2019.

Earlier that year, he accused Pauline Hanson of sexually harassing him. He made the allegation following a physical altercation in Parliament House with Hanson’s gay chief of staff James Ashby.

Burston told a newspaper that in an incident in 1998, Hanson had ‘rubbed her fingers up my spine’. He said she had also propositioned him on a number of occasions in the years since.

Hanson didn’t take long to respond.

“I can’t stop laughing about it. I’m 64 … but I tell you what, I’m not that desperate.”

The latest One Nation sex scandal again concerns claims of sexual harassment — but this time against Burston.

Just need a good f_ck.

Burston is currently suing Hanson for defamation. He claims she falsely portrayed him as a pervert.

On Friday, his former office manager Wendy Leach testified in Sydney’s Federal Court about an allegedly toxic workplace culture in the former senator’s office.

The office manager claimed that following an argument with a fellow worker, Burston said to her, “Wendy, you probably just need a good f_ck.”

She said he went on to assure her he was serious.

“I’m not joking… I can come around to your place… it’ll be the best f_ck you ever have.”

Dumb as a shit carter’s horse

Wendy Leach also claimed Burston wanted to sack another female staff member because she was ‘as ugly as a hat full of arseholes’.

Consistent with that, Leach said Burston hired his former cleaner for another job she possessed no qualifications for based on her looks.

“She’s good-looking. She doesn’t need qualifications.”

However, following the woman’s employment, Leach alleged Burston said, “She’s good looking but she’s as dumb as a shit carter’s horse.”

Burston later fired Wendy Leach and she subsequently won a $20,000+ payment for unfair dismissal.

Pauline Hanson and James Ashby

Pauline Hanson has been observing the trial from the back of the courtroom and James Ashby is due to testify on Tuesday.

James Ashby first attracted media attention in 2012 when he alleged sexual harassment by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Peter Slipper. He claimed that while working as Slipper’s media advisor, the Speaker made unwanted sexual advances, sent hundreds of suggestive text messages and requested Ashby shower with the door open at a Canberra unit.

The Federal Court first dismissed the allegation but then allowed an appeal. However, Ashby discontinued his lawsuit less than two weeks before the scheduled commencement date.

Ashby later said Slipper’s fellow Liberal Christopher Pyne promised him a job and legal funding after he told him about the alleged harassment.

What did Tiberius say about nursing a viper in Rome’s bosom?

