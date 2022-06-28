Woody Fox talks reality of filming gay porn on You Can’t Ask That

Retired Australian adult star Woody Fox has candidly discussed the awkward reality of filming gay porn in this week’s episode of ABC’s You Can’t Ask That.

The 33-year-old retired a few years ago from his professional gay porn career that took him all over the world.

Now working as an acrobat, Woody is one of a number of performers to answer questions on You Can’t Ask That about the ins and outs of the porn industry.

It screens on ABC on Wednesday this week (June 29) and streaming on iview now.

Warning: explicit content

Asked about his “first day” on the job, Woody said the first shoot was “terrifying”.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get hard. I didn’t know if I was going to poop myself,” he said.

“Lucky for me the first one didn’t have a script. We were given some mats and given some positions.

“We had about 10, 20 minutes to get to know each other, like ‘Hi, how are you? Where are you from? If I bite your ear is that going to be a turn-off?’ Just really, really quick. It was more about making sure he was comfortable.”

Woody explained the main thing about working on a porn set “is that it’s not sexual.”

“There’ll be moments where you’re starting to connect with a scene partner,” he said.

“And then there’ll be a voice saying, ‘Just turn out,’ or, ‘Hey, we need make-up on the hole.'”

Filming one “romantic” scene, Woody recalled “having to look into this person’s eyes and say, ‘Oh, you’re beautiful,’ and, ‘I love you.’ And I hated this guy’s guts.”

“We did the scene and the fans loved it, so we got invited back to do three more,” he recalled.

“Every time we’d walk into the room we’d look at each other and it would be like, ‘You again.'”

Grim reality of porn ‘tricks of the trade’

Woody Fox explained there was “always a bit of a minimum” size for performers.

“So you’ll never really see someone below eight inches in porn,” he said.

But one grim reality, Woody recalled, was the tricks of the trade including Viagra (which Fox said “doesn’t always work”) or penis injections to get hard.

“At first, the injection definitely hurts,” he said.

“But after about three hours, it’s almost like your entire genitalia is one giant bruise. And someone’s just clapping their hands on that bruise.”

Woody Fox also answered a question on You Can’t Ask That about whether or not his “mum and dad had seen your pornos”.

“I like to say to anyone entering the industry, that one person that you don’t want to find out is going to find out,” he said.

“So I knew that if I’m doing porn my parents are going to find out. My grandparents are going to find out.

“I’ve got a gay brother, he’s accidentally seen them. I’m sure there’s been that moment where it’s panning up and then, ‘Arghh, my brother.'”

Woody also recalled his father “freaking out” when he found out about his son’s “disgusting and sick” career.

“But over time [my parents] got more open-minded, the more we spoke, and now he’s definitely come around,” he said.

Woody Fox says adult performers ‘get so much hate thrown their way’

Woody Fox said when he worked with studios, he was “strategic” and was told to “never bottom” so he could get paid a higher rate.

But he said now, with new platforms like OnlyFans, some adult performers are “making such top dollar and bank” independently.

When Woody was first approached about doing porn at the start of his career, he saw the job as a way to “pay for everything and actually be somebody”.

But he described the professional porn industry was “cutthroat” and said typically, a porn star “will last two years, max.”

“You want something else. It’s like being a professional party boy. There’s only so long you’ll want to party,” he said.

“You’re going to get so much hate thrown your way.

“It’s not because you’re doing anything bad, it’s not because you’re hurting anyone. It’s because we’ve been taught that sex is this horrible, evil thing.”

Earlier in the season, You Can’t Ask That also spoke to gay Sydney icon Troughman, a.k.a 78er Barry Charles, and gay bogan Holden Sheppard.

You Can’t Ask That is on ABC TV on Wednesday nights. The entire season is streaming now on ABC iview.

