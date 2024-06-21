Wonder Mama wants to take you on a rainbow history tour

Sydney drag queen Wonder Mama wants to show you around the gaybourhood.

Twice a week, the drag performer hosts her fun and fascinating walking tours along Oxford Street (above), letting locals and tourists in on the people and places – as well as the hidden history – of Darlinghurst’s gay mecca.

Back in 2019, Wonder Mama travelled to New York City with Mardi Gras. She joined Sydney’s contingent as the city successfully bid to host the mega-festival WorldPride last year.

“In the downtime, I joined a fascinating walking tour of New York City, particularly through the West Village area,” Wonder Mama told us.

“To my knowledge, Sydney didn’t have a walking tour like it, explaining the history of Oxford Street.

“I’ve always been interested in Sydney’s history, as well as the history of LGBTQIA+ community. It was even more interesting once I took a deep dive into the research.”

Wonder Mama now takes groups on her two-hour Oxford Street walking tours most Tuesdays and Saturdays. The performer also accepts private tour and event bookings.

“I started the tour in 2020, just as COVID was hitting. It turned out to be a bit of a rollercoaster because of the pandemic,” she recalled.

“But in the last year or so, even the last six months, a lot more travellers have returned to Sydney.”

Activists, entrepreneurs and drag icons

On each of the tours, Wonder Mama teaches walkers about the colourful characters of the area, including icons, activists, entrepreneurs and some of the drag legends.

As well as touring venues like The Stonewall Hotel, The Oxford, and Darlinghurst Bookshop, Wonder Mama also explores the history behind them.

“There was so much that was happening in Sydney while homosexuality was still illegal,” she says.

Wonder Mama name-checks Sydney lesbian businesswoman Dawn O’Donnell, who died in 2007 at age 79.

Dawn is widely recognised for her efforts in turning Sydney’s Oxford Street into one of the southern hemisphere’s gayest cities.

“Dawn O’Donnell and others founded a lot of Oxford Street venues at a time when being gay was against the law,” Wonder Mama said.

“People kept living their lives even as they fought for equal rights and changing the laws, after the first Mardi Gras.”

This year is the 40th anniversary of New South Wales decriminalising homosexuality in 1984. Sydney’s first Mardi Gras parade was a few years earlier in 1978.

Each of the Oxford Street tours ends with a photo op at the rainbow crossing near Taylor Square.

“Sometimes I get a bit of a skepticism from locals because they think, there’s not much to Oxford Street,” Wonder Mama says.

“But there’s so much history here. When I’ve had locals and Sydneysiders do the tour, they say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this happened, or I didn’t know this was here.’

“It’s a great thing to offer both locals and tourists from all over the place. It’s been so much fun.”

Wonder Mama’s 10 years in drag

Wonder Mama’s alter ego Renny Roccon created the drag persona for Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade back in 2014.

Since then, Wonder Mama has toured Australia and internationally as a proud Aussie drag glambassador.

She’s hosted numerous events, marched in Pride Parades, swum with crocodiles, written children’s books and lots more.

In Sydney, Wonder Mama also hosts her regular Drink and Draw with a Drag Queen workshops.

The art workshops are coming up at Surry Hill’s Hollywood Hotel and the Shakespeare Hotel.

Find out more about Wonder Mama’s Oxford Street walking tours and Drink and Draw workshops at her website.

