Women stun anti-gay Brisbane preacher in wild viral TikTok

A trio of women have drawn a young anti-gay street preacher into an impromptu photo op in Brisbane’s King George Square on Pride day in a viral TikTok.

In the video, the three women notice the young man standing in the CBD holding a sign reading “Homo Sex is Sin” with the name of a church on the bottom.

In the TikTok, soundtracked by Azealia Banks banger Count Contessa, the women rush up, cheer and take photos with him.

The women filmed the video on Saturday (September 23). Just a few blocks away that same day, Brisbane’s annual Pride celebrations were happening in Queens Gardens.

More than 1.7 million people have watched the TikTok in just a day or two. Over 400,000 people have liked it as many erupted with laughter in the comments section.

“The man was too stunned to speak,” someone wrote.

“It looked like he wanted to say stuff but the words weren’t coming out,” another agreed.

Numerous people commented that they misread the young man’s sign, with Abbie Chatfield commenting, “I thought it said it’s IN.”

Thousands join Brisbane Pride March on Saturday

On Saturday, thousands marched through the CBD and South Brisbane for Brisbane Pride’s March.

The pre-March rally in Queens Gardens heard from a Yes23 leader speaking about the Voice referendum campaign.

Just a few hours later, a smaller crowd of hard “no” voters also gathered for a rally in Queens Gardens.

