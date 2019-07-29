Woman shouts homophobic abuse at pride parade

Police are investigating after a woman hurled homophobic abuse at pride parade marchers in footage that went viral online.

Twitter user Yusuf Patel posted footage of the incident, showing a woman wearing a niqab yelling at people, including one man draped in a rainbow flag.

Advertisements

In the video, the woman shouts, “God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. Shame on you, shame on all of you.

“Shame on you, you despicable people, shame on you, you shameless people.”

A parade steward then intervenes to break up the altercation and lead the rainbow-clad reveller away.

Patel recorded the video at a Pride parade in east London. The video has since racked up more than 3.2 million views on Twitter.

“Disgusting homophobic abuse at those on Waltham Forest Pride today,” Patel tweeted.

“No matter what form hate comes in, we must stamp it out and say no to all forms of hate.”

Disgusting homophobic abuse at those on Waltham Forest Pride today. No matter what form hate comes in, we must stamp it out and say no to all forms of hate! Also, very importantly we cannot call out one form of hate but be silent/complicit on others. @GalopUK @stonewalluk pic.twitter.com/kDAFoAb8Vw — Yusuf Patel (@YusufJP_) July 27, 2019

London police investigating pride parade footage

London’s Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the footage. They also urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Abusing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity is a hate crime,” a spokesperson said.

“If you have been verbally or physically abused, harassed or attacked in any way by someone because you are or they think you are LGBT+ please report these crimes to police or through a third party agency.”

A local politician, Stella Creasy, took to Twitter to call out the woman’s homophobic tirade at the Pride parade.

“Gutted to see this. Such hatred isn’t acceptable anywhere, let alone in our home town,” she wrote.

Advertisements

“Proud that many from all faiths and none today, including Islam, joined the Waltham Forest Pride march to show Walthamstow really does mean welcome.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.