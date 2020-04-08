Witness J: people know truth when they look it in the face

Witness J, the former choirboy who accused George Pell of sexually abusing him and another child, today issued a statement following the High Court’s verdict acquitting Pell.

His statement offers insight into why so many regarded his testimony as so compelling.

Witness J gives probably the most intelligent commentary on the verdict yet seen.

Pell’s accuser said he respected and accepted the decision. He also thanked police for their work on the case.

Further, he said he understood that “criminal cases must be proven beyond all reasonable doubt.

“No-one wants to live in a society where people can be imprisoned without due and proper process.”

Witness J: the price we pay

“This is a basic civil liberty. But the price we pay for weighting the system in favour of the accused is that many sexual offences against children go unpunished.”

Most people recognise the truth when they hear it

“I would like to reassure child sexual abuse survivors that most people recognise the truth when they hear it.

“They know the truth when they look it in the face. I am content with that.

“My journey has been long and I am relieved that it is over. I have my ups and downs.”

Witness J: I am OK

“The darkness is never far away. Despite the stress of the legal process and public controversy, I have tried hard to keep myself together. I am OK.

“This case does not define me. I am a man who came forward for my friend who, sadly, is no longer with us.

“I am a man doing my best to be a loving dad, partner, son, brother and friend.”

