Wish For a Baby: Empowering Your Parenthood Journey

Are you dreaming of starting or expanding your family? The inclusive fertility expo Wish For a Baby is coming to Sydney to support your journey to parenthood.

Over two days – April 13 and 14, 2024 – the free event will take over the Sydney Masonic Centre. Agencies, fertility clinics, treatment centres, therapy practices, support groups and many more will be

there.

The expo tailors to the needs of individuals and couples within the LGBTQ+ communities. They make the most important and life-changing decisions of their lives. The dedicated team behind Wish For a Baby believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to create

the family they’ve always wanted. The Wish for a Baby event provides a safe and welcoming environment where all visitors can learn, connect, and take crucial steps toward realising their dreams of parenthood.

The Wish for a Baby team

Are committed to supporting individuals and couples on their fertility journey and celebrating the diversity of family-building experiences.

Alongside the exhibition is a comprehensive and cutting-edge seminar program presented by world-leading consultants, clinicians and experts.

Every session is designed to give visitors a unique opportunity to learn from the very best, all for free. In just one day, visitors can meet and engage with domestic fertility experts.

Including domestic fertility experts from the USA, the UK, Canada, Spain, and Hong Kong at Wish for a Baby.

The seminars offer a unique blend of scientific innovation and holistic approaches to fertility, providing all hopeful parents with the knowledge and tools they need to plan their pathways to parenthood confidently.

Hear from the experts on the basics of surrogacy at home and abroad, as well as assisted reproductive technology (ART), fertility boosting strategies and much more.

If you’re looking for information and help about IVF, egg donation, endometriosis, surrogacy, sperm donation, male infertility, the desire to have children at 40+, or legal advice, then Wish for a Baby is for you.

Wish For a Baby is more than just an event; it’s a community of support and empowerment offering guidance, resources, and a network of like-minded individuals who understand your unique challenges and aspirations.

No matter your relationship, sexuality or medical status, this fully inclusive event provides all prospective parents with the information they need to make the most important decision of their lives.

Wish for a Baby is at the Sydney Masonic Centre on April 13 and 14, 2024. Register for the free event and explore the full program at wishforababy.au

