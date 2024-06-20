Winter wonderland at The Prince Consort’s Snow Week

Winter has settled into Brisbane and next week The Prince Consort will transform into an incredible winter wonderland – yes, with real snow – for the venue’s annual Snow Week.

During Snow Week, 50 tonnes of real snow will blanket the entire dining and nightlife venue in Fortitude Valley, from Tuesday, June 25 through to Monday, July 1.

The venue’s stacked Snow Week lineup boasts multiple winter parties and events spread across each of The Prince Consort’s unique spaces.

There’ll also be art installations, specialised menus and roaming performers, and great prizes.

On Saturday, June 29, The Prince Consort’s resident drag hostesses Roxanne and Chocolate Boxx (above) will celebrate a special edition of Snow Queen Bingo from 1pm.

The two queens will perform and host three rounds of bingo, with great prizes on offer.

Upgrade your afternoon with a VIP packages filled with Aperol, house wines, 4 Pines Japanese Lager and the Snow Week grazing plate for only $65. Tables always fill up quick, so be sure to secure yours today.

Choose your Snow Week party at The Prince Consort

The Prince Consort’s Snow Week begins with a VIP launch party on Tuesday, June 25th. Dress to impress for the ‘One Night In Aspen’ theme.

Enjoy a night of complimentary drinks, delicious food and top-notch entertainment in the snowy wonderland of The Prince Consort’s Garden Bar.

During Snow Week, the Prince Consort is also hosting other events like Tito’s Ugly Sweater Trivia, Origin in the Snow live and loud on the big screen, the 80s and 90s dance haven Retro Ski Party featuring the disco hits of Sydney duo Groove City, and the Après Ski Party featuring a DJ set from The Potbelleez.

The Prince Consort’s Snow Week traditionally culminates in Canada Day on July 1. It’s Brisbane’s biggest Canada Day celebration, with a full day of themed games, trivia, entertainment and a traditional Canadian menu.

This year, since the big day falls on a Monday, The Prince Consort is starting the party early with the Canada Day Pre-Party.

After 4pm on Sunday, June 30, the talented Koby Lee will bring her incredible Shania Twain tribute show to the snow-covered Garden Bar.

Round up the crew and explore The Prince Consort’s Snow Week from Tuesday, June 25 through to Monday, July 1.

Explore the Snow Week 2024 lineup and book tickets at the website here.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.