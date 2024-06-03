Winners of the 2024 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards

DLA Piper, The Star Entertainment Group, McCullough Robertson Lawyers, Macquarie Group and The University of Queensland are among the 2024 top employers announced at this year’s Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards held in Sydney on Friday.

First held in 2011, the Awards are based on the results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) Submissions, which allows Australian organisations to benchmark their LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices on an annual basis.

The event acknowledges and celebrates the organisations demonstrating foundational and progressive efforts toward making all workplaces inclusive for all.

Both DLA Piper and The Star Entertainment Group tied for ‘Employer of the Year,’ while McCullough Robertson Lawyers was announced as ‘Small Employer of the Year.’

Other top honours went to organisations including Accenture, Australian Taxation Office, Capgemini, Clayton Utz, Deloitte, EY Oceania, MinterEllison, NAB, PwC, QBE Insurance, Queensland Department of Education, RMIT University, Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), UNSW Sydney, American Express Australia and Woolworths Group.

These sixteen organisations are members of Pride in Diversity and were recognised for their long-term, high scoring performance within the AWEI Submission.

In obtaining Gold Tier Status for four out of the last five consecutive submission years, their results firmly establish them as Platinum Tier Employers. This is the highest ranking within the AWEI Submission results.

The winners speak

Corrina Davison, Managing Director of American Express Australia said this recognition is testament to American Express’ ongoing commitment to backing its colleagues and communities and supporting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, marketplace and society.

“American Express is honoured to be recognised as a leading organisation for inclusion as we believe that diversity of people and experiences are fuel for the creativity and innovation that make us better as a team and ultimately help us deliver better results,” Davison said.

“Our culture is one that values all perspectives and celebrates unique differences.”

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority’s (AFCA) Chief Ombudsman and Chief Executive Officer, David Locke was also named the 2024 CEO of the Year at the awards.

“I’m honoured to receive this award, which is a reflection of the great work everyone has done to make AFCA an inclusive employer where everyone can thrive,” Locke said in accepting the award.

“I am passionate about AFCA being a workplace where we are all valued, not in spite of who we are, but because of who we are. A place where there is no ‘other’.”

Pride in Diversity

Dawn Emsen-Hough, Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs, said she was proud to see employers around the country continue to commit themselves to improving LGBTQ+ inclusion practice despite issues that are continuing to have an impact globally.

“We have some record-breaking results within the AWEI Submissions this year, highlighting the importance that participating organisations are placing on this work,” Emsen-Hough said.

“We know from the AWEI Employee Survey that many within our community have been impacted by the negativity and misinformation that is playing out in social media and the country more broadly. The number of people out to all at work is continuing to decrease with respondents indicating that this is a significant reason. It is therefore critical that there remains a high level of focus on this important aspect of Diversity and Inclusion.”

“These awards are a testament to the remarkable commitment of organisations who understand that importance and the individuals who are strong visible allies for LGBTQ+ people at their places of work. We hope this sends a powerful message to Australian employees that we are working incredibly hard to ensure that you can feel safe and empowered to bring your whole self to work.”

This year the awards were hosted by drag icon Courtney Act and broadcaster Jeremy Fernandez and were held for the first time at the ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney’s Darling Harbour.

The sold-out event is produced by Pride in Diversity, the national not-for-profit diversity inclusion program spearheaded by Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ comminity health organisation, ACON.

Pride in Diversity is Australia’s first and only national not-for-profit employer support program for all aspects of LGBTQ workplace inclusion and are specialists in HR, organisational change and workplace diversity dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ people by reducing exclusion, invisibility, homophobia and stigma in the workplace.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.