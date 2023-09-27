Win flights to Honolulu Pride FIVE DAYS LEFT TO ENTER!

Fly to Honolulu Pride, with Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier, join Hawaiian Airlines’ Rainbow Runway Float and much much more..

When Honolulu Pride Month kicks off on 1 October 2023, it will open with a very special Kapaemahu Ceremony. Honouring Hawaiian culture and ancestors, and held at the Nā Pōhaku Ola, commonly referred to as “the healer stones”, in Waikīkī.

Along with sponsors, community partners, non-profits and businesses, throughout the month that follows, over 40 events will take place in and around Honolulu, including the Honolulu Pride Parade & Festival “Rooted In Pride: Homecoming” 20-22 October 2023.

Proudly among them will be Hawaiian Airlines. Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier and a major sponsor of The Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation and Honolulu Pride. HawaiianAirlines.com.au

Now in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian brings visitors worldwide to Hawai’i, offers 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Honolulu and 15 U.S. gateways.

From Australia, Hawaiian offers Sydney-Honolulu direct flights five days a week, including special fares to Honolulu for Pride Month. Flights depart Sydney in the evening, timed to arrive mid-morning in Honolulu. All fares include meals and beverages. Hawaiian’s award-winning inflight service and an industry-leading free checked bag allowance of 2 x 32 kilo bags per passenger.

Hawaiian Airlines is offering a 7% discount on return economy airfares from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to Honolulu for Pride. Departing between 14 October to 11 November 2023 (subject to availability). Details here –

“Hawaiian Airlines is proud to support The Hawai‘i LGBT Legacy Foundation in their mission to educate, facilitate and empower LBGTQA+ people as integral members of Hawaiʻi’s diverse community,” said Jennifer Gee, Senior Manager of Marketing Promotions at Hawaiian Airlines.

“Hawaiian is the Official Airline of Honolulu Pride and Presenting Sponsor of Rainbows Over Waikīkī, where dozens of rainbow banners adorn the parade route along Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalākaua Avenue throughout the month.

“We’re looking forward to gathering employees, friends and ʻohana around our vibrant Rainbow Runway-themed float and celebrating diversity, inclusion and Aloha,” she said.

This year Hawaiian Airlines and QNews are also offering the chance to join the Hawaiian Airlines team and Rainbow Runway float on a trip for two, including 2 x Return economy flights (Sydney – Honolulu), 3-nights accommodation in Honolulu, Hawaiian Airlines #RainbowRunway swag, and 2 x VIP passes to the Honolulu Pride Festival (includes VIP line and VIP bars). Click here to enter – Win a trip for two to Honolulu Pride with Hawaiian Airlines and QNews.

This year’s Honolulu Pride theme is “Rooted in Pride: Homecoming”. Hawaiʻi’s own Sasha Colby, winner of 2023 RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be this year’s Parade Grand Marshal and Festival Headline. To find out more about the Hawai’i LGBT Legacy Foundation’s Honolulu Pride events, visit www.hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com/honolulu-pride-2023//

