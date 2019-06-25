Willlow Smith believes she could be polyfidelitous

Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her love life during an appearance on her mother’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

18-year-old Willow talked candidly about her equal love for both males and females.

The episode focused on unconventional relationships.

Willow ensured relevance when she told her mom and grandmother she could picture herself in a polyamorous relationship.

“I really couldn’t see myself in a quadruple, but personally, male and female… that’s all I need.

Willow said she loved “men and women equally and so I would definitely want one man, one woman.”

“I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people.”

“I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences,”

“I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”

Willow Smith’s Grandmother

Willow’s grandmother found the idea disconcerting.

Adrienne Banfield Norris said the idea of Willow in a throuple or quadruple “doesn’t sit well with me.”

Jada said she encourages Willow to experiment.

“You’ve got to live who you’re not to know who you are.”

Willow and Jaden Smith

Willow and brother Jaden enjoyed an unconventional upbringing as children of Hollywood stars.

Will Smith stated publicly his children were not subject to strict parenting controls.

“We generally don’t believe in punishment. From the time Jaden was five or six we would sit him down, and all he has to do is be able to explain why what he did was the right thing for his life.”

