William and Zachary Zulock pimped adopted sons

American couple William and Zachary Zulock raped and pimped out their two adopted sons. Both men have pleaded not guilty to charges including incest, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, and felony sexual exploitation.

If convicted, William and Zachary Zulock will each serve nine consecutive life sentences.

The Zulocks adopted the boys, now aged eleven and nine, from a Christian special-needs adoption agency. They live in the American state of Georgia.

Police discovered the abuse after attending a home in response to reports of a man downloading child porn. They discovered that the Zulocks were “engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse.”

William Zulock admitted to forcing one of his sons to perform oral sex. Zachary Zulock confessed to forwarding sexual abuse material to other people.

The pair also allegedly prostituted the children via social media.

One man who claimed the Zulocks invited him to abuse the children said Zachary Zulock sent him a message saying “I’m going to f— my son tonight. Stand by.” He included messages of himself sexually abusing the older boy.

Police initially arrested the two men on charges of soliciting an act of prostitution with the 11-year-old boy.

Previous child abuse

33-year-old William Dale Zulock Jr worked in a government job before the pair’s arrest. 35-year-old banker Zachary Jacoby Zulock was a banker. One American media outlet alleges that Zachary Zulock faced a previous accusation of child molestation. Seven years before the pair adopted the children, a 14-year-old accused Zachary Zulock of luring him to a house and raping him. An investigation into the allegation shut down with no charges brought.

In an emergency or if you believe a child is in immediate danger or in a life-threatening situation, phone Triple Zero (000).

Otherwise, report child abuse by contacting local police in your state or territory.

If you need someone to talk to, help is always available. Contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

