Will you rock chaps & codpiece or peek-a-boo G this spring?

Paris Fashion Week never fails to delight with design from the sublime to the ridiculous and imaginative pieces intended to create a buzz. American designer Thom Browne did it for us this season. He dressed male models in low-slung pants and skirts teamed with peek-a-boo G-strings. Model and comedian Florian DesBriendas closed the show cowboyed up in chaps and codpiece.

Chaps are apparently this year’s go-to at music festivals across the US where the punters call them ‘assless chaps’. Of course, we Aussies prefer our chaps with ass, so we just call them chaps.

But this season’s chaps are not your great grandaddy’s chaps. No dirty scuffed suede or boring old leatherman black. Thom Browne attired Florian DesBriendas in bugle-beaded cowpoke tweed — the hat, vest, fringed chaps, sculptured codpiece, boots and boot-shaped briefcase. Because what cowboy doesn’t carry a briefcase?

Did I mention the sculptured codpiece? That’s the sculptured codpiece with Prince Albert piercing because every cowboy needs something to get the campfire conversation started. The amply proportioned codpiece also featured an upward hook. So practical as well as decorative — somewhere to hang your hat in the wild, wild west.

Give your love to a Cowboy man,

He’s gunna love you as hard as he can, can…

Thom Browne’s peek-a-boo G’s

… and how’s my walk …

thom browne men’s spring 2023 show look 10. chesterfield in grey tweed, suit in yellow and green tweed, jockstrap in grey tweed, hector bag and penny loafers in yellow and green tweed. discover now: https://t.co/oASrdbfdq8#thombrowne #thombrowness23 pic.twitter.com/pGVdMx0CTh — Thom Browne (@ThomBrowne) June 28, 2022

Florian DesBriendas line dancing in chaps and codpiece

… yeehaw …

thom browne men’s spring 2023 show look 66. sleeveless cropped jacket in blue denim tweed with bugle bead top stitch detail, bullion anchors embroidery and frayed edge chaps. discover now: https://t.co/oASrdbfdq8#thombrowne #thombrowness23 pic.twitter.com/j9hvIyykbA — Thom Browne (@ThomBrowne) June 28, 2022

Thom Browne Swimwear

While on the subject of Thom Browne, we meant to only take a quick glance at his swimwear but something pricked our attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

