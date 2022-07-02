18+

Will you rock chaps & codpiece or peek-a-boo G this spring?

Destiny Rogers
thom browne chaps codpiece peek-a-boo G
Images: Thom Browne Instagram

Paris Fashion Week never fails to delight with design from the sublime to the ridiculous and imaginative pieces intended to create a buzz. American designer Thom Browne did it for us this season. He dressed male models in low-slung pants and skirts teamed with peek-a-boo G-strings. Model and comedian Florian DesBriendas closed the show cowboyed up in chaps and codpiece.

Chaps are apparently this year’s go-to at music festivals across the US where the punters call them ‘assless chaps’. Of course, we Aussies prefer our chaps with ass, so we just call them chaps.

But this season’s chaps are not your great grandaddy’s chaps. No dirty scuffed suede or boring old leatherman black. Thom Browne attired Florian DesBriendas in bugle-beaded cowpoke tweed — the hat, vest, fringed chaps, sculptured codpiece, boots and boot-shaped briefcase. Because what cowboy doesn’t carry a briefcase?

Did I mention the sculptured codpiece? That’s the sculptured codpiece with Prince Albert piercing because every cowboy needs something to get the campfire conversation started. The amply proportioned codpiece also featured an upward hook. So practical as well as decorative — somewhere to hang your hat in the wild, wild west.

Give your love to a Cowboy man, 

He’s gunna love you as hard as he can, can…

Thom Browne’s peek-a-boo G’s

Florian DesBriendas line dancing in chaps and codpiece

Thom Browne Swimwear

While on the subject of Thom Browne, we meant to only take a quick glance at his swimwear but something pricked our attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

Read also: On this day: Cristóbal Balenciaga

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Silhouettes
Silhouettes: Fashion in the Shadow of HIV/AIDS
Iris Apfel H&M
Iris Apfel and H&M. FFS, don’t tell RuPaul
thierry mugler youtube
Tributes for visionary fashion designer Thierry Mugler, dead at 73
André Leon Talley
Fashion icon André Leon Talley dead at 73
so kinky halloween 2021 honey birdette ellen von unwerth
Honey Birdette: ‘So Kinky’ hot hot hot Halloween 2021
bretman rock playboy
Not your Pappy’s Playboy: Gay man makes cover history