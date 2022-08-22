Will Mr Woke Morning Teas learn the truth at seventeen?

Mr 17%. What an achievement! The Defence Department yesterday lifted Peter Dutton’s ban on inclusive staff events the day after his plunge to 17% in the preferred Prime Minister stakes. It appears the electorate is now awake to Mr Woke Morning Teas.

(Apologies to the amazing Janis Ian for appropriating her song title. Video at bottom of article for readers who enjoy a musical accompaniment.)

In 2021, Dutton banned staff celebrations of events like IDAHOBIT Day. He dismissed celebrations of inclusiveness and diversity as ‘a woke agenda’.

But new Labor Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, has overturned Dutton’s ban.

Greg Moriarty, department secretary, and General Angus Campbell, chief of defence, backed the decision. They said the events ‘contribute to our inclusive culture by acknowledging and promoting awareness of our diverse workforce’.

Dutton’s form as a culture warrior remains a problem for the opposition. Because Australians increasingly back inclusion and diversity. We’ve matured sufficiently that most of us understand different does not equal wrong. But Mr Woke Morning Teas and his fellow travellers appear unequipped for the modern world.

The LNP tends to cultivate voters resistant to change. Voters who resent the visibility and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ Aussies, First Nations peoples, migrants and even women.

They’ve always been the same. Look back through history. These folk shrieked that civilisation was doomed if women got the vote. Mixed bathing (gender-neutral beaches) would prompt retribution from a vengeful god. Natural disasters would follow hot on the heels of no-fault divorce. Aboriginal Land Rights would ease the way for a Communist take-over and marriage equality would see us all doomed.

Mr 17%

But a majority of Australians voted for marriage equality.

Likewise, a majority of respondents to the same survey that documented Dutton’s fall to Mr 17%, also supported the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, including LNP voters.

Things change. We have a choice. Adapt or be left behind.

Mr 17% will either recognise that indeed, the times they are a-changin’.

Or be consigned to the history he so clings to.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.