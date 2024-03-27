Will Kylie Tour Following Cancellation?

Splendour in the Grass has cancelled their annual festival held in Byron Bay. This comes only weeks after announcing Kylie Minogue as the headliner.

Splendour announcing Kylie as headliner had a lot of fans excited for the chance to see her perform Tension live. However, According to music industry reports Australia’s most iconic music festival will not go ahead this year.

Festivals in Australia have been struggling since 2020. Splendour in particular hasn’t had a good run of it over the last couple of years. In 2022, flooding caused the cancellation of the festival which became infamously known as ‘Splendour in the Mud’.

In 2023, the festival went ahead despite a 30% drop in ticket sales compared to previous years. Splendour has not released an official statement as of yet.

When Is Kylie Touring?

Kylie, on the other hand, is yet to announce a global tour. Fans have been begging to see the pop icon live since Tension came out in September last year. The album became an instant hit in the LGBTQIA+ scene across the world.

As of right now, we know a few things.

Firstly, Kylie does have plans to tour after her residency in Vegas, More Than Just a Residency. She let this slip on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year, saying she wanted to follow up Vegas with a US tour and eventually an international tour. Secondly, we know her residency in Vegas is due to end in early May. This leaves a significant window for Kylie to tour, especially considering the recent cancellation of Splendour this winter. Considering Vegas is set to finish in just over a month, it’s likely that we’re going to get a tour announcement from Kylie pretty soon.

