‘Will & Grace’ stars to say goodbye – again

The cast and crew of sitcom Will and Grace are preparing to say goodbye for a second time.

The sitcom will end once more after its upcoming third season – its 11th overall. Will & Grace returned in 2017 for a 10-episode revival series.

Creator Max Mutchnick said the show’s team had made the decision to end the show.

“And the end of this year, we will have made a total of 246 episodes of Will & Grace over 11 seasons and 21 years,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It is out belief that throughout this time, we have been able to sustain a level of quality that we can all be incredibly proud of, especially these past three seasons.

“In the interest of protecting the legacy of this show and the truly outstanding work that went into making every episode, we have decided now is the time to stop.”

He said Will & Grace’s “extraordinary” cast will take their “final bow” on December 18 this year.

The cast also shared tributes to the show on social media.

“To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you,” Sean Hayes wrote.

“Thank you so much for allowing us the opportunity to entertain you. I am forever grateful.

He also joked: “We’ll see you in 10 years for the third installment!”

The upcoming third season is in production now and will premiere next year.

Will & Grace is available to stream in Australia on Stan.

Read the Will & Grace cast and crew’s social media tributes below:

For all “Will & Grace” fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter). To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you. ❤️ Love to you all.

